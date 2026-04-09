Coronation Street Actress Arianna Ajtar Finds Fashion Success with Mars The Label

Former Coronation Street actress Arianna Ajtar has transformed her acting career into a thriving fashion brand, Mars The Label, with significant success. This article details her journey from the cobbles to the catwalk, highlighting her brand's growth and celebrity endorsements.

Former Coronation Street star Arianna Ajtar has achieved remarkable success with her clothing brand, Mars The Label , transitioning from the ITV soap opera to the fashion industry's spotlight. After a brief role as Olivia Radfield on Coronation Street , Ajtar has seen her brand catapult to prominence, particularly after Khloe Kardashian was photographed wearing one of Mars The Label 's outfits.

This has led to substantial growth for the brand, which initially began in 2016 from Ajtar's father's living room in Bolton. The genesis of Mars The Label stemmed from Ajtar's frustration at not being able to find the right clothes for nights out, prompting her to create a brand focused on the styles she and her friends desired. She funded the launch by working multiple jobs while studying acting at Liverpool University, demonstrating the hard work and dedication that has underpinned her success. Her journey highlights a common experience among young entrepreneurs identifying a gap in the market and pursuing it with determination. The brand is now a multi-million pound business, proving the power of a vision and consistent effort. Her brand has evolved significantly and now includes a range of sizes. \Ajtar credits her father's support and a strong 'Northern grit' ethos as key factors in her success, emphasizing the importance of authenticity and understanding the target customer. She points out that many fashion brands fail because they lack genuine connection with their audience or that the leadership is not closely in tune with the customers. Mars The Label aims to cater to a diverse range of body types, offering sizes from four to twenty, a feature that distinguishes it from some of its competitors. The brand has remained rooted in Bolton, despite its growing global reach. Ajtar also plans to expand her business with a new warehouse in the United States later this year, overcoming challenges with rising tariffs. Her clothing has attracted the attention of celebrities and influencers, boosting the brand's visibility and popularity. The brand also focuses on community within the company and with the customers. Khloe Kardashian's endorsement by wearing a Mars The Label outfit during Easter celebrations and her subsequent positive comment on the brand's Instagram post represent a significant milestone for Mars The Label. Her brand has also been worn by Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Plerson. \Arianna Ajtar's transition from acting to fashion entrepreneurship exemplifies a successful career change built on passion, identifying a market need, and a focus on authenticity. Her journey provides insights into how she transformed from Olivia Radfield to fashion innovator. In addition to Kardashian, other celebrities have worn her designs, further elevating the brand's profile. Prior to her acting stint, she was involved in schemes at the Underworld fashion shoot with Rosie Webster, showcasing her acting career. Ajtar's ability to navigate the challenges of the fashion industry and achieve such rapid growth demonstrates her business acumen and the strong appeal of Mars The Label's designs. The brand has also presented at major fashion events, including Miami Swim Week, and launched a collection party in Manchester. Her journey is a testament to the fact that passion, perseverance, and a strong understanding of one's target audience can pave the way for extraordinary success. The brand has expanded past the UK and has international appeal.





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