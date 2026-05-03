Coronation Street and Emmerdale Viewers Face Continued Schedule Chaos as World Cup Looms

ITV soap fans are bracing for further disruption to Coronation Street and Emmerdale schedules, extending into 2026, due to live sports coverage, particularly the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Despite a 'soap power hour' initiative, episodes are frequently cancelled or moved, frustrating loyal viewers.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale devotees are bracing for continued disruption to their viewing schedules, a frustrating reality that persists five months after ITV implemented a significant overhaul of its programming strategy.

These two iconic soap operas, cornerstones of ITV’s broadcasting history, have long been subject to schedule adjustments to accommodate live sporting events. However, the recent spate of episode cancellations and alterations has ignited viewer discontent, and indications suggest this instability will extend well into 2026. The current scheduling turmoil stems from ITV’s recent initiative to consolidate its soap opera content into a dedicated ‘soap power hour’ – a block of programming airing both shows back-to-back each weeknight.

This restructuring necessitated the elimination of the traditional sixth weekly episode for both series, a change that initially drew criticism. Emmerdale currently leads the lineup at 8:00pm, immediately followed by Coronation Street at 8:30pm. The looming FIFA World Cup 2026, a global sporting spectacle scheduled to unfold across Canada, Mexico, and the United States beginning in June, is the primary driver of this renewed scheduling anxiety.

ITV is anticipated to prioritize comprehensive live coverage of the tournament, inevitably leading to the displacement of regular programming, including the beloved soap operas. Insiders reveal that ‘lots of discussions’ are currently underway as ITV executives attempt to mitigate the impact of the World Cup on the soaps’ broadcast schedule.

A source speaking to The Sun expressed the challenges faced by the network, stating that the constant changes are causing a ‘headache behind the scenes’ and raising fears of viewer attrition. The source highlighted the ineffectiveness of airing episodes on Sundays and the difficulty of fitting them into the schedule before the commencement of World Cup matches.

The broadcaster previously attempted to alleviate disruption by making episodes available early on its streaming platform, ITVX, but this strategy reportedly resulted in audience confusion rather than satisfaction. Despite these challenges, ITV maintains that the changes have yielded positive results in terms of digital viewership, reporting a 48% year-on-year increase in streaming figures for both Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

In January 2026, the combined streaming total reached an unprecedented 65 million, with Coronation Street alone attracting 5.9 million viewers across television and streaming platforms. The recent history of scheduling disruptions underscores the ongoing tension between ITV’s commitment to live sports coverage and its responsibility to its loyal soap opera audience. Earlier this year, both Coronation Street and Emmerdale experienced cancellations due to the Women's European Qualifier match featuring England’s Lionesses against Spain.

This incident, along with other sporting clashes, has resulted in episodes being either removed from the schedule entirely or relegated to less desirable Sunday evening slots, a move that has provoked considerable frustration among dedicated viewers. The situation is particularly irksome given that EastEnders, a competing soap opera on BBC1, has consistently maintained its regular broadcast time of 7:30pm. ITV’s attempts to address the issue through early digital releases have proven less than ideal, leaving some viewers feeling alienated.

The broadcaster’s claim of increased digital viewing offers a glimmer of hope, but the long-term impact of these ongoing schedule changes on the soaps’ overall viewership remains uncertain. The upcoming World Cup presents a significant test for ITV, as it navigates the delicate balance between capitalizing on a major sporting event and preserving the viewing experience for its core soap opera audience.

The network’s ability to effectively manage this challenge will be crucial in maintaining the continued success of these flagship programs





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