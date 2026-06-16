Coronation Street Dinner Party to Unveil Theo's Killer in Shocking Flashback Episode

A dramatic dinner party on Coronation Street will finally reveal who killed Theo, as secrets spill and flashbacks uncover the truth. The hour-long episode airs June 22.

The upcoming Coronation Street episode promises a dramatic resolution to the murder mystery of Theo, with a dinner party that turns into a battlefield of secrets and lies.

The hour-long special, airing on Monday, June 22, will take viewers back to the night of Lisa and Carla Connor-Swain's wedding, when Theo's body was discovered by Betsy Swain. Through a series of flashbacks, the truth about his death will finally be revealed. The episode will be available for streaming on ITVX and YouTube from 7am, ensuring fans can watch it at their convenience.

The trailer released by ITV offers a glimpse into the chaos, showing Sarah Platt and Kit Green's flat after the dinner party, with broken glass, an upended chair, and blood splattered across the tablecloth. This flashforward sets the stage for the intense revelations to come. The episode will begin earlier in the day, with Kit reminding Sarah about their planned date night and suggesting a lunchtime grocery trip.

However, when Sarah cancels via text, Kit's son Brody teases him that Sarah might have a better offer. Maria Windass overhears and, already suspicious of a potential affair between Gary and Sarah, her mind starts racing. As Sarah leaves the builders' yard, Kit watches her with suspicion. Later at the Rovers, Sarah invites Todd and Summer to join her and Kit for dinner, much to Kit's dismay.

When he sees Sarah whispering to Gary, Kit turns the tables by inviting Gary and Maria to join the dinner party. Gary and Sarah freeze, but Maria accepts. The tension is palpable as the guests arrive at the flat, with old animosities bubbling beneath the surface. Maria makes snide comments at Sarah, while Kit attempts to corner Gary, making pointed remarks about lying.

As the dinner progresses, Kit serves the main course, and Maria raises a toast. But instead of a simple well-wish, she drops a bombshell, announcing that Gary and Sarah have been having an affair for weeks. The room reels in shock, and the episode shifts into a series of flashbacks that expose secrets and lies. Viewers will learn how the evening ends in bloodshed, with the final reveal of Theo's killer.

Fans have already taken to social media with theories, many believing that Sarah is responsible. Some suggest that Gary is covering for her, while others point to self-defense. One fan wrote on Twitter, 'I think it's Sarah and Gary covering for her.

' Another echoed, 'Gary is covering for Sarah about Theo's murder. ' The speculation is rife, with many recalling that Sarah was previously hit by Jodie, adding layers to the mystery. The episode promises to tie up loose ends and provide a satisfying conclusion to the long-running storyline. With the dinner party serving as the catalyst, Corrie fans are in for a night of drama, revelations, and shocking twists that will keep them on the edge of their seats





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Coronation Street Theo Murder Dinner Party Flashback Sarah Platt

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TV icon addresses return ahead of explosive Coronation Street exitWill we ever see her again?!

Read more »

Coronation Street confirms Megan twist ahead as new star joins showIt's not over yet, not by a long shot

Read more »

One night changes everything as Theo's killer is revealed in Coronation StreetTea and blood is spilled at the dinner party from hell

Read more »

Coronation Street Theo's killer is finally exposed as dinner party kicks offCoronation Street fans are set to finally discover who killed Theo Silverton as the murderer is unmasked in a dramatic dinner party scene next week.

Read more »