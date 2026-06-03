Coronation Street fans are calling for answers after Jodie Ramsey's latest move was exposed, leaving Daniel Osbourne's fragile state to worsen. The ITV soap fans have been seen issuing a clear plea for answers as Jodie Ramsey's latest move was exposed, only for it to appear that Daniel Osbourne was being disbelieved due to his fragile state.

Coronation Street fans issue plea for answers as Jodie Ramsey 's sinister plot is exposed, leaving Daniel Osbourne 's fragile state to worsen. The ITV soap fans have been seen issuing a clear plea for answers as Jodie Ramsey 's latest move was exposed, only for it to appear that Daniel Osbourne was being disbelieved due to his fragile state.

Daniel has been struggling ever since he discovered that his new girlfriend, Megan Walsh, had been grooming teenager Will Driscoll, who she coached in Hull before their move to Weatherfield last year. He was at first quick to disbelieve the claims and defend his partner following his own run-ins with Will. But he's since had to face the truth of Megan's crimes.

Taking it badly, Daniel wanted space and pretended to leave Weatherfield for a break in the Lakes, leaving his son, Bertie, with his dad, Ken Barlow. But his lie was exposed when a scheming Jodie let herself into his flat, not realising he would be there after she stole the spare key to his home from Ken. She ended up convincing Daniel to let her stay and was quick to make herself at home.

However, Jodie was soon back up to her sinister tricks, as after Daniel told her she would have to leave now that his family knew he was back, as he would have his son, Bertie, back at home with him, she resorted to secretly hounding him. Daniel was seen being subject to online trolling from an account named 'Truthteller', with online users suggesting he was in on what Megan was up to, making him just as culpable.

The abuse has seen Daniel's fragile state only grow, with him lashing out not only at his loved ones, but also at his students and as seen during Monday's episode of Corrie, Megan herself as she made a sheepish return to the street. After breaking down during his return to school, in Tuesday's episode of Corrie, Daniel finally learned the truth.

Jodie mentioned something about Daniel meeting up with his online troll, something he says only he and the person behind the account would know. With the penny dropping, Daniel confronted Jodie, only for her to quickly deny any involvement.

However, an emotional Daniel pushed, and Jodie was forced to admit that she was the one responsible. Struggling to cope, Daniel was later seen drunk in the pub, and while Adam Barlow tried to help him, Jodie arrived. Daniel caused a scene as he revealed Jodie to be his online troll. Jodie denied all knowledge, claiming Daniel had 'no evidence'.

As she played the victim, she told the punters: 'I'm sorry, everyone, that you've had your afternoon ruined. He's clearly very stressed. I can't cope with this,' before she left the pub in tears. Jodie headed to No.8 where she spun her lies to her sister, Shona Platt, her let her stay the night.

It comes after she had earlier headed to the house and started to convince Shona's husband, David, that his version of what happened between himself and Jodie on the night of Lisa and Carla Connor-Swain's wedding and Theo Silverton's murder, wasn't accurate. It's left Corrie fans flocking to social media with more demands for an explanation around Jodie's character, months after her mysterious debut during the historic crossover between Corrie and Emmerdale.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration and confusion over Jodie's motives and actions, with many calling for her story to move forward and for her secrets to be revealed. One fan commented: 'I really don't understand Jodie's character? Like the Shona storyline kinda makes sense but what is the motive behind everything else she wrecks havoc about?

' Another fan added: 'Finally, Daniel found her out. I hope we find out what's her issues are because she's giving fatal attraction vibes.

' The issue of Jodie's character has been a topic of discussion among fans for months, with many calling for her story to be resolved and for her secrets to be revealed





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Coronation Street Jodie Ramsey Daniel Osbourne Megan Walsh Will Driscoll

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