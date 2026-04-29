Coronation Street Fans React to David Platt's Stylish Bedroom Makeover

Viewers have been sharing their thoughts on the contemporary design of David Platt's bedroom following the renovation of No.8 after the fire, sparked by a recent storyline involving Jodie Ramsay.

Coronation Street fans have been intensely discussing the recent redesign of David Platt 's bedroom following the extensive renovation of the Platt family home, No.8 . The iconic Weatherfield residence, a staple of British television for decades, currently houses David Platt , his wife Shona, their daughter Lily, Shona's sister Jodie Ramsay , and David's mother, Audrey Roberts.

The house suffered a devastating fire in February 2025, deliberately ignited by Max Turner as part of a fraudulent insurance claim. After months of reconstruction, No.8 has been completely transformed, boasting a modern and visually appealing aesthetic. The renovation includes striking features such as decorative artwork, elegant wooden stairs, and a banister with transparent panels. The lounge area is now furnished with a luxurious velvet sofa adorned with patterned cushions, complemented by beige curtains and a sophisticated glass coffee table.

However, viewers were only recently granted a glimpse into David and Shona's private bedroom during Wednesday's episode (April 29th). The scene unfolded as Jodie Ramsay, driven by a manipulative scheme, attempted to trap David in a compromising situation. An intoxicated David returned home and, believing Jodie to be his wife Shona, entered their bedroom and initiated a kiss. The shocking realization of Jodie's true identity quickly followed, leaving David stunned and repulsed.

But it wasn't the attempted deception that captured the attention of online viewers; it was the unexpectedly stylish interior design of the bedroom itself. The couple has opted for a chic décor scheme, featuring wallpaper adorned with a cactus pattern and walls decorated with inspirational quote prints. This departure from previous Platt home aesthetics sparked considerable conversation among fans. The revelation of the bedroom's design prompted a flurry of comments on Coronation Street social media groups.

Viewers expressed surprise and curiosity, questioning whether the room had been shown before and remarking on the unexpected sophistication of the décor. One fan on a Facebook page asked, 'Is that David's bedroom? Have we saw it before?

' Another simply stated, 'Not since the house got done up. ' A third viewer commented, 'Not sure what I was expecting but I wasn't expecting that,' a sentiment echoed by many others.

Meanwhile, actress Olivia Frances Brown, who plays Jodie Ramsay, has discussed her character's penchant for trouble. She described Jodie as someone who consistently finds herself at the center of chaos, stating that 'Trouble follows her around like a bad smell. She is always caught up in the chaos. Whatever's going on, if there is any chaos in the street, she'll probably be at the heart of it.

' Brown further explained that this is simply Jodie's way of navigating life and dealing with challenges. The ongoing drama and the visual changes within the iconic Coronation Street set continue to captivate audiences, demonstrating the show's enduring appeal. Coronation Street continues to air Monday to Friday at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX, promising further storylines and set reveals





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Coronation Street David Platt Shona Platt Jodie Ramsay No.8 Set Design

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