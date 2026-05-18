Coronation Street fans set for fiery romance as Idris Nazir arrives on the cobbles

Coronation Street fans will be delighted by Idris Nazir, a new member of the Nazir family, who arrives in Weatherfield, sets his sights on a single woman, and starts a fiery romance with soap legend and favourite Leanne.

Coronation Street fans are set to embark on a ' fiery romance ' in the upcoming scenes when the newest member of the Nazir family, Idris Nazir , played by Junade Khan , arrives in Weatherfield .

Idris wastes no time making his presence felt when he arrives in his flash car, surprising cousin Alya, impressing Brody Michaelis, winding up Daniel Osbourne, and setting his sights on one of Weatherfield's single women. Idrisis being charming, savvy, and ruthless. He is played by Junade Khan, who states that Idris is multi-layered, incredibly ambitious, and vulnerable.

The romance between Idris and soap legend and favourite Leanne Battersby, played by Jane Danson, is instant and gives Leanne a new lease of life. Idris intrigues Leilae because of her 'realness' and strength, reminding him of his own mother's strength





new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Coronation Street Fiery Romance Idris Nazir Weatherfield Leanne Battersby Junade Khan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daniel's tormentor 'revealed' in Coronation Street as Jodie exposes culpritPointing the finger.

Read more »

Coronation Street star admits she's happy to finally end the Theo storyThe actress revealed she was glad to see the story brought to a close.

Read more »

Coronation Street's Samia Longchambon forced into unexpected denial over photosThe actress, famed for playing Maria Windass in the ITV soap, took a trip down memory lane with her latest social media post

Read more »

Coronation Street fans fear Theo Silverton's murderer has been revealedIt's now been weeks since the abuser was revealed as the victim of a murder whcih was revealed would rock the cobbles back in February

Read more »