Coronation Street: Gary's secret with Sarah and Theo's murder

The article discusses Gary's relationship with Sarah and Theo's murder in Coronation Street. It mentions Gary's suspicious behavior around Sarah and his connection to Theo's death.

The following article contains spoilers from the episode of Coronation Street dated June 10. It hasn’t aired on ITV1 yet, but can be viewed on ITVX and) in Coronation Street has done well for himself where paths of redemption are concerned, but has he risked all of it by murderingWe’ve known that Gary was near the location of Theo ’s death for a while, as he was pictured in the back of one of Tim andPrior to the developments in the latest instalment, Gary was also fairly high on our suspect list due how angry he felt after discovering that so-called friend Theo had been abusing Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce).

As if that wasn’t enough, he’s also got history when it comes tointo the spotlight a few days ago when fans of the ITV soap noticed he was acting strangely around Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien). The pair are clearly hiding something, and they’ve exchanged so many cryptic comments that barely make sense to viewers, it’s starting to feel like they’re speaking an entirely different language. Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and Kit Green (Jacob Roberts).

Maria is busy spiralling over Gary and Sarah possibly sleeping with each other, while Kit has convinced himself that Gary knows something about the night Theo died. Kit confronted Gary about his theory in today’s episode, but the local builder seemed quite confident that Kit wouldn’t find anything on him. Did Gary kill Theo? Or is he protecting Sarah?

(Picture: ITV) As he walked away, we flashbacked to the evening Theo was killed, and saw Gary standing on the scaffolding with a metal pole in his hand. He looked over the edge and stared at Theo’s body. Gary and Sarah's big secret 'confirmed' in Coronation Street as a decision is reachedAs a loyal Metro Soaps reader, we want to make sure you never miss our articles when searching for stories.

We have all the latest soaps news, spoilers, videos, and interviews, with a vibrant community of highly engaged readers. I tried the Tractive GPS Tracker for Dogs – it pleasantly surprised meBloom & Wild’s Father’s Day collection has gifts for every dad – from £24Joshua HalmPolice close in on shocked Dr Todd in new Emmerdale spoiler video after sexual assaultRob Mallard 'splits' from Coronation Street co-star boyfriend after four year





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Coronation Street Gary Sarah Theo Murder Redemption Redemption Secret Spiral Suspicious Behavior Connection Theo's Death Gary's Secret Sarah's Secret Gary And Sarah's Secret Decision Tractive GPS Tracker For Dogs Bloom & Wild’S Father’S Day Collection Joshua Halm Police Close In On Shocked Dr Todd In New Emme Rob Mallard 'Splits' From Coronation Street Co

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