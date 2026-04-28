Coronation Street 'Murder Week': Jonathan Howard Hints at Multiple Deaths and Shocking Twists

Coronation Street actor Jonathan Howard has teased that the upcoming 'murder week' could involve more than one death, as five villains face the consequences of their actions. Fan theories and a recent underwhelming family reveal add to the drama.

Coronation Street is gearing up for a dramatic ' murder week ' with the potential for multiple fatalities, according to actor Jonathan Howard , who plays the villainous Carl Webster .

A flashforward sequence earlier this year indicated that one of five characters – Carl Webster, Theo Silverton, Maggie Driscoll, Megan Walsh, and Jodie Ramsey – would meet their end. Howard has deliberately stoked speculation, suggesting the outcome might be more complex than initially anticipated. He described the upcoming episodes as 'very cinematic,' with all storylines converging in a series of twists and turns, and expressed hope that viewers will be satisfied with the resolution.

He emphasized that all five potential victims 'deserve to get their comeuppance,' hinting that the consequences for their actions will be severe. Importantly, Howard also suggested that more than one character could be killed, adding a layer of uncertainty to the unfolding drama. The anticipation surrounding the 'murder week' has been fueled by fan theories and online sleuthing.

A recent Instagram post by Howard, featuring himself with co-stars Alan Halsall, Vinta Morgan, and Michael Le Vell on the Coronation Street set, led many to believe that Carl Webster would not be the victim. Fans interpreted his presence on set as evidence that he would survive the week's events, excitedly sharing their deductions online. This demonstrates the show's success in engaging its audience and encouraging active participation in unraveling the mystery.

Beyond the central murder plot, a recent storyline involving Maggie Driscoll and her son Ben has received a mixed reaction from viewers. The revelation that Ben's biological father is not who he believed, discovered through a photograph in Ken Barlow's home, led to a surprising twist: Ben and Amy Barlow are cousins. While intended to be a dramatic reveal, many viewers found the storyline underwhelming, criticizing its pacing and lack of emotional impact.

Some felt the build-up to the revelation was more suspenseful than the reveal itself, and questioned the purpose of certain subplots. The 'murder week' promises a culmination of long-running storylines and a reckoning for several of the soap's most troublesome characters. The ambiguity surrounding the number of potential victims and the identity of the killer has created a high level of suspense.

The showrunners are clearly aiming for a dramatic and impactful event, hoping to captivate viewers with a series of unexpected twists and turns. The fan reaction to Howard's hints and the online speculation demonstrate the enduring appeal of Coronation Street and its ability to generate buzz around its major storylines. The show's willingness to engage with fan theories and incorporate clues into the narrative further enhances the viewing experience.

As the 'murder week' approaches, viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions, shocking revelations, and potentially devastating consequences for the residents of Weatherfield. The combination of a central murder mystery and interwoven family dramas ensures a compelling and unpredictable viewing experience. Coronation Street continues to air on ITV1 and ITVX, offering viewers a front-row seat to the unfolding drama





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