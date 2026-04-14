Coronation Street's Lisa George Reveals Weight Loss Transformation and Eye Surgery

Former Coronation Street actress Lisa George opens up about her weight loss journey, eye surgery and health struggles, showcasing her remarkable transformation in a new photoshoot. She discusses the impact of the changes on her confidence and her journey with a genetic eye condition.

Actress Lisa George has revealed details about her recent weight loss journey and the £8,000 eye surgery she underwent, showcasing her transformation in a new photoshoot. The former Coronation Street star, known for her role as Beth Tinker for 13 years, now looks significantly different, with a slimmer physique and a more youthful appearance. The changes come after a period of health struggles and a desire to regain confidence. Lisa openly discussed the impact of the saggy skin around her eyes, which she found disheartening, leading her to opt for an upper blepharoplasty and a brow lift. This procedure, costing £8,000, effectively removed excess skin, significantly improving the appearance of her eyes and boosting her self-esteem. She shared that before the surgery, her eyelids would often obscure her vision when she squinted or smiled, giving her a perpetually frowning appearance. This was particularly noticeable during close-up shots on the set of Coronation Street , where her character's heavy eyeshadow would collect in the creases, adding to her discomfort. Looking ahead, Lisa plans to undergo a lower face lift to further address her concerns about aging, stating she is not interested in 'growing old gracefully with great big bin bags'.

Beyond her cosmetic enhancements, Lisa's weight loss is a significant aspect of her story. She was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and experienced stomach issues, which prompted her to adopt a low-FODMAP diet. This restrictive diet proved highly effective, leading to a substantial weight loss of three stone. Lisa explained how the pounds piled on after she entered menopause. She faced cruel comments about her size, including a decorator telling her she looked 'massive on telly', which left her feeling ashamed. She feels frustrated with herself for not having addressed her weight earlier. The actress emphasized the transformative effects of the diet, highlighting her surprise and relief at the ease with which the weight began to fall off. This commitment to her health and well-being has resulted in both physical and emotional improvements.

Adding another layer to her personal narrative, Lisa has also openly discussed her struggle with a genetic eye condition called NAION (non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy). This condition poses a risk of sudden vision loss in one eye. In previous interviews, she has shared her fears that her visual impairment could impact her acting career. She suffered an initial eye injury in 2016 while gardening, where a rope knot hit her right eye. Days later, she lost sight in that eye, leading to a driving incident where she scraped her car. Unfortunately, she was informed that she had lost some vision in her right eye, which was irreversible. For years, she consulted with numerous eye specialists, both public and private, seeking answers. Although she had 20/20 vision in her left eye, she found it difficult to read after the initial accident. Coronation Street was supportive, providing scripts in a larger font. Doctors struggled to determine whether the trauma from the rope or another factor caused the hemorrhage in the back of her eye. She has expressed gratitude that she can still see, but remains aware of the uncertainty of her future vision. She is currently focused on living as normally as possible despite having visual impairment





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