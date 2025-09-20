Coronation Street's Tina O'Brien Confirms New Relationship with Romantic Holiday Photos

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien has gone public with her new relationship, sharing photos from a romantic getaway with interior designer Adam Fadlé. The news follows her separation from husband Adam Crofts earlier this year. Her co-stars have been supportive.

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien has seemingly found happiness again, as she made her new relationship with interior designer Adam Fadlé Instagram official this week. The actress, known for her long-running role as Sarah Platt, shared a series of photographs from a romantic getaway to Zante, Greece, showcasing her affection for Fadlé.

The images, which included a photo of Fadlé with a suncream-applied heart and their initials on his torso, were accompanied by the caption: 'Sun, sea and a bit of us #Zante @adam.fadle.18' along with a heart emoji. The news comes after reports earlier this year confirmed O'Brien's separation from her husband of seven years, Adam Crofts. The public announcement of the new relationship was met with enthusiasm and support from O'Brien's Coronation Street colleagues, with many taking to the comments section to express their joy for the actress. \The heartwarming display of affection on social media represents a new chapter for O'Brien. Her marriage to Crofts, which began with an unexpected New Year's Eve ceremony in 2018, ended earlier this year. The couple, who share a son, Beau, 10, are believed to maintain a positive relationship for their son's benefit. Prior to her marriage to Crofts, O'Brien was in a relationship with actor Ryan Thomas, who also played a role on Coronation Street, with their relationship beginning in 2003. They share a daughter, Scarlett, 16, who is also pursuing a career in acting, following in her parents' footsteps. The couple co-parent Scarlett and she often appears on both her mum and dad's social media. News of the separation from Crofts first started circulating when O'Brien shared a photo from a farewell party earlier this year. Fans noticed the actress was without her wedding ring in a photo. Sources close to the couple suggested that they had separated and were living separately since moving house at Christmas. \The actress's personal life has garnered considerable attention due to her role on one of Britain's most popular soap operas. The recent announcement of her relationship with Fadlé demonstrates her openness to a new chapter of love and happiness. O'Brien's role in Coronation Street has been a constant presence on British television screens since 1999, and her fans are eager to witness her personal growth and happiness. Her co-stars, including Samia Longchambon and Sally Carman, have publicly shown their support, further highlighting the strong sense of community that is often found amongst the cast members of such long-running programs. The show continues to air on ITV and ITV X. This latest news shows the actress continuing to live her life after finding love again





