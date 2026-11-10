Coronation Street Spoilers: Belle Confronts Tom, Sadie's Secret Agenda

Belle visits Tom in hospital while Sadie King hides ulterior motives. Kim Tate reveals Thea is her daughter causing concern for Joe and Graham Foster.

Belle Dingle prepares to visit Tom at the hospital to assess his intentions directly. This move follows recent turmoil involving Sam and Samson regarding Samson's release. Belle reflects on her past trauma with Tom while managing conflicts between Cain and Sam.

Belle Hospital Visit Strategy

Belle decides that visiting Tom is the only way to be sure of what his intentions are. She prepares to go to the hospital alone to avoid provoking him further. Caleb Miligan offers to accompany her but she declines his presence. She knows that Caleb being there will rile Tom up significantly. Therefore she requests that he stay outside the room. Taking a deep breath Belle enters the hospital room to face Tom directly.

Also read Sally Dynevor's daughter missed out on Coronation Street role

Sadie King Manipulation Tactics

Caleb Miligan claims he will help Sadie King with her paperwork tasks. Ruby later berates Sadie for not delivering a client order correctly. Sadie realizes that Caleb has tampered with the order list intentionally. Caleb apologizes for his actions when confronted by Ruby. Ruby bursts in celebrating Sadie for handling the situation like a professional. Caleb soon realizes that his plan backfired completely. Ruby and Sadie become more friendly than ever before.

Advertisement

Sadie Ulterior Motives Revealed

Sadie later tells Caleb that she understood order lists from the beginning. She explains that she just wanted to spend some time with him. She assures him that she will cause him and Ruby no further anguish. However viewers see her watching footage of their night of passion. This indicates clearly that she has ulterior motives. Her actions suggest a deeper agenda beyond simple reconciliation.

Kim Tate Family Announcement Impact

Kim Tate announces to the pub that Thea Ramsden is her daughter. This revelation causes significant worry for Joe and Graham Foster. Both men reckon they need to keep an eye on Thea closely. The announcement shifts family dynamics within the community immediately. Viewers must wait to see how this news affects future storylines.