Coronation Street Spoilers: New Suspect Joins Theo's Murder Investigation, Jodie Exposed as Truthteller

Coronation Street spoilers reveal a series of dramatic developments in Weatherfield. A new suspect joins the investigation into Theo Silverton's murder, and Jodie is exposed as the person behind the Truthteller online profile that has been tormenting Daniel Osbourne.

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal a series of dramatic developments in Weatherfield. Theo Silverton 's dead body was discovered during the cobbles' whodunnit, and the six suspects, including Theo's separated husband Todd Grimshaw , George Shuttleworth, Gary Windass, Summer Spellman, George's girlfriend Christina Boyd and Theo's former wife Danielle Silverton, will face intense scrutiny from the police over the next few weeks.

Summer was taken into custody and informed Todd by phone that she was being transferred to prison as police believe she murdered Theo. However, spoilers for next week suggest Summer's prison departure as an entirely new suspect joins the roster. Todd requests DS Lisa Swain return his mobile from police custody, but her reply leaves Todd stunned. A breakthrough concerning Todd's phone unfolds as it's found at a pawn shop.

Lisa commands it be dispatched to forensics for fingerprint analysis and evidence. As the week concludes, Lisa arrives and arrests Brody Michaelis on suspicion of theft. Lisa escorts a protesting Brody to her vehicle after forensics discovered his fingerprints covering Todd's mobile. Can Brody provide an explanation or has he entered the running for Theo's murder as an entirely fresh suspect in the mix?

Meanwhile on the cobbles, another character finds themselves exposed next week. A mysterious online profile dubbed Truthteller has been targeting and tormenting Daniel Osbourne. Unfortunate Daniel has endured a chaotic period on the cobbles of late after discovering that teacher girlfriend Megan Walsh had been exploiting him to conceal her troubling and disturbing liaison with teenage pupil Will Driscoll.

Following this revelation, combined with discovering that Megan had terminated a pregnancy that could have belonged to either him or Will, Daniel has grown deeply bitter towards those surrounding him while some individuals have callously mocked him regarding the relationship. Matters have deteriorated further for Daniel courtesy of Truthteller, with the account tormenting him online and exposing intimate details about his life, alongside his previous romance with Megan.

Naturally, soap viewers are aware that Jodie Ramsey, who has befriended Daniel on the cobbles and is residing at his flat, is operating the account, and circumstances escalated on Monday evening when Daniel's own son Bertie began facing harassment from his classmates due to the account. And now in next week's spoilers, Jodie stands exposed as Truthteller. In forthcoming scenes, a nervous Daniel prepares for his workplace return, to which Bertie adorably presents him with a World's Best Teacher mug.

However, upon his return to school, Lily teases Daniel by reading out Truthteller2's latest posts after Truthteller deletes the account. When Lily deliberately bumps into Daniel, he's heartbroken to find his new mug shattered to pieces and breaks down in tears. Later, Daniel tries to drown his sorrows at the Rovers but Adam Barlow forbids Sean Tully from serving him, leaving a distraught Daniel to storm out.

It's not long before Daniel encounters Megan, where he vents his frustration at the teacher. The following day, Daniel checks his laptop for more nasty posts.

However, when Jodie makes an offhand comment, Daniel is horrified to realise that she's his troll. It's not long before Daniel confronts Jodie, furious about how she's caused him sleepless nights, paranoia and depression while pretending to be his confidante. A remorseful Jodie insists that Truthteller2 has nothing to do with her but Daniel throws her out. Later, while intoxicated in the Rovers, Daniel reveals that Jodie is his online stalker.

Pretending to cry, Jodie rushes out. Later, Bertie says he's hungry, but a too drunk to care Daniel falls asleep on the sofa. As Bertie starts making his own tea, smoke billows from the kitchen and he runs out leaving Daniel unconscious while Bertie roams the streets alone. The next day, Daniel is roused by a call from school informing him that Bertie hasn't shown up.

As Daniel surveys his surroundings, he realises with dread that there's no trace of Bertie. It's not long until Adam and Daniel have a heated argument over his irresponsible parenting, during which Adam mentions his late wife Sinead, who is Bertie's mother, causing Daniel to lose control. In his anger, he unintentionally strikes Ken Barlow, causing him to stagger. By the week's end, Daniel's family organise an intervention, with Ken suggesting he's on the same path to alcoholism as Peter.

This harsh reality causes Daniel to storm out, but he's soon shocked when social services turn up at his door. Coronation Street continues on weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV and ITV X





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Coronation Street Theo Silverton Todd Grimshaw Jodie Ramsey Truthteller Daniel Osbourne Megan Walsh Will Driscoll Bertie Osbourne

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