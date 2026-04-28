Coronation Street Star Adam Rickitt Receives Restraining Order Against Obsessed Stalker

Adam Rickitt, known for his roles in Coronation Street and Hollyoaks, has been granted a restraining order against Ron Kleihues, who engaged in a year-long harassment campaign involving disturbing confessions and threats. The actor and his wife, Katy, endured significant distress and fear for their safety.

Former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Adam Rickitt has secured a restraining order against Ron Kleihues, a stalker who subjected him and his wife, Katy, to a year-long campaign of harassment.

The ordeal began when Kleihues, a former colleague from a nearby pub, approached Rickitt with bizarre accusations of hacking his phone and emails. The situation escalated dramatically when Kleihues confessed to watching child pornography and fantasizing about child sexual assault during a recorded conversation with Rickitt, prompting the actor to immediately contact the police.

Despite being barred from Rickitt’s pub, Dexter & Jones, and warned by law enforcement, Kleihues continued to harass the couple and fixated on members of staff, particularly a barmaid named Eve Nolan, declaring his love for her and blaming Rickitt for preventing a relationship. The harassment took increasingly threatening turns, with Kleihues sending letters containing veiled threats, including one stating he would 'dismantle all that you stand for' if prevented from entering the pub.

He also physically confronted Rickitt at the bar, forcing him to use a headlock to restrain him. Rickitt and his wife lived in constant fear of an ambush and potential violence, leading Rickitt to install safety measures and seek medical help for severe anxiety, experiencing nightly convulsions due to the stress. The actor testified in court about his profound fear that Kleihues posed a risk to children, feeling a heavy sense of guilt and responsibility.

He described Kleihues as mentally unstable and expressed concern for the safety of his wife and staff. Kleihues ultimately pleaded guilty to harassment during his trial at Crewe Magistrates Court. He received an indefinite restraining order prohibiting contact with Rickitt, his wife, and three other victims of his harassment.

In addition to the restraining order, Kleihues was sentenced to a 12-month community order requiring 30 days of rehabilitation activity, a fine of £180, and ordered to pay £472 in costs and a surcharge. A further hearing is scheduled in June to determine if a stalking protection order will be implemented.

Rickitt emphasized the emotional toll the ordeal took on him and his family, highlighting the importance of taking such threats seriously and seeking help for both victims and perpetrators of stalking





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Adam Rickitt Stalking Restraining Order Harassment Coronation Street Hollyoaks

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