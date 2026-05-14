Coronation Street star Alan Rothwell dies at 89

Coronation Street star Alan Rothwell has passed away at the age of 89. He was best known for playing David Barlow, brother of soap legend Ken, in the original cast of the ITV soap in the 60s. Alan made his debut in the ITV soap's very first episode which aired back in December 1960.

Coronation Street star Alan Rothwell has died at the age of 89 on Thursday. The actor was best known for playing David Barlow , brother of soap legend Ken, in the original cast of the ITV soap in the 60s.

Remarkably Alan made his debut in the ITV soap's very first episode which aired back in December 1960. His family has shared the sad news of his passing and the official Coronation Street Instagram page also shared their condolences. They penned: 'We're very sorry to hear of Alan Rothwell's passing and extend our sincerest condolences to his family at this very sad time.

'He created an iconic and memorable character in David Barlow and will forever be remembered as one of the original cast members of Coronation Street.





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Coronation Street Alan Rothwell David Barlow Tony Warren ITV Soap The Archers Brookside Channel 4 Soap Queer As Folk The Musketeers All Creatures Great And Small

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