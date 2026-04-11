Coronation Street Star Angela Pleasance Dies at 84: Tributes Pour In For Beloved Actress

Actress Angela Pleasance, daughter of Donald Pleasance, has died at 84. She was known for roles in 'Coronation Street', horror films, and period dramas. Tributes have poured in for the actress known for her depth and subtlety in roles.

Angela Pleasance , a celebrated actress known for her diverse roles spanning stage, television, and film, has passed away at the age of 84. The actress, daughter of the renowned actor Donald Pleasance , leaves behind a legacy of remarkable performances and a career that spanned over five decades. Her passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues, all remembering her exceptional talent and the indelible mark she made on the entertainment industry.

\Pleasance's career began with formal training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). She made her stage debut in 1964 as Titania in 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre. Subsequently, she graced the stages of the National Theatre and the West End, featuring in productions such as 'Ghetto', 'The Hothouse', and 'The Cherry Orchard'. However, Pleasance also shone brightly on the screen. She is fondly remembered for her roles in classic British horror films, including 'From Beyond the Grave', 'The Godsend', and even appearing in Martin Scorsese's 'Gangs of New York'. Beyond these, her work extended into period dramas and popular television shows, including 'Doctor Who', 'Happy Valley', and 'The Six Wives of Henry VIII', where she portrayed Catherine Howard. Her ability to embody diverse characters, ranging from the complex and enigmatic to the historically significant, cemented her status as a versatile and respected actress.\Throughout her career, Angela Pleasance remained a constant and admired presence in British entertainment. The statement released by her agency highlighted her 'career of quiet distinction'. She brought depth and subtle nuances to her roles, crafting each character with an authenticity that resonated with audiences. Tributes across social media and various platforms reflect this sentiment. Fans celebrated her talent and recalled her memorable performances. Angela's father, Donald Pleasance, was a prominent figure in his own right, famously known for his role as Ernst Stavro Blofeld, the Bond villain. Donald also starred in Halloween as Dr. Samuel Loomis and was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Angela is survived by her sisters and her enduring legacy as a talented actress





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