Coronation Street Star Beth Nixon Hints at Appearance Change Amidst On-Screen Drama

Beth Nixon, who plays Megan Walsh in Coronation Street, has been seen with a new hair color as her character faces a potential fate as one of five possible murder victims. The storyline involving Megan's relationship with Will Driscoll and the subsequent cover-up continues to unfold, creating tension and suspense for viewers.

Coronation Street actress Beth Nixon , known for her role as Megan Walsh , has recently sparked speculation about a potential transformation in her appearance, coinciding with a period of uncertainty surrounding her character's future on the long-running ITV soap.

Nixon's debut on the show occurred last year with the introduction of Megan Walsh, a character whose arrival dramatically altered the lives of several Weatherfield residents. The storyline began with Will Driscoll's reluctance to relocate from Hull due to his athletics commitments, a situation complicated by his father, Ben Driscoll's, unexpected decision to manage the Rovers Return.

However, it quickly became apparent that Will's resistance stemmed not from his training, but from a clandestine relationship with Megan, culminating in a shocking revelation of their intimacy and Megan's subsequent claim of pregnancy. The narrative took a darker turn as the truth surrounding Megan's pregnancy and the nature of her relationship with the underage Will began to unravel.

Sam Blakeman, a young resident who discovered the truth, found himself pressured into silence by Megan, eventually leading to a hospital visit and a confession to Leanne Battersby and Eva Price. This disclosure ignited conflict within the Driscoll family and left Sam grappling with the consequences of his involvement. Despite the mounting evidence and suspicions, Megan has thus far managed to maintain her deception, claiming a miscarriage when, in reality, she underwent an abortion.

The storyline is further complicated by the impending revelation of a murder set to occur on the cobbles, with Megan identified as one of five potential victims. A flashforward episode in February foreshadowed a tragic death on April 23rd, discovered by Betsy Swain, but the identity of the victim remained concealed.

The suspense is building towards a reveal scheduled for May 1st, preceded by a dedicated episode focusing on Megan and Maggie Driscoll on April 30th, hinting at a dramatic confrontation between the two characters. In the midst of this escalating drama, Beth Nixon has been teasing a change in her personal appearance. She shared a selfie on Instagram showcasing a vibrant strawberry blonde hairstyle, accompanied by a poll asking her followers whether she should revert to her natural ginger hair.

This playful interaction with fans suggests a desire for a fresh look, perhaps as a way to distance herself from the intensity of the storyline or simply as a personal preference. Nixon recently appeared on This Morning, expressing her enthusiasm for her role and the complex storyline she is involved in. She described the experience as an honour, praising the delicate nature of the narrative and the opportunity to collaborate with talented colleagues.

She highlighted the challenging yet rewarding aspects of portraying a character involved in such a sensitive and impactful storyline, emphasizing the depth and nuance it allows for. The actress's comments underscore her commitment to the role and her appreciation for the trust placed in her by the show's producers.

The combination of the on-screen drama and Nixon's personal transformation has undoubtedly captured the attention of Coronation Street viewers, leaving them eagerly anticipating the upcoming revelations and the fate of Megan Walsh





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