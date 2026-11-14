Coronation Street Star Helps Identify Body Found in Canal

Dylan Mandaracas body found in Birmingham canal after Coronation Street actor Tony Maudsley shared missing person appeal. Police confirm no suspicious circumstances.

The body of 26-year-old Dylan Mandaracas was discovered in the Birmingham and Fazeley Canal on Saturday morning, ending a week-long search that gained national attention after a plea from a prominent television actor. West Midlands Police confirmed the identification shortly before 9am, locating the remains in the water near Kingsbury Road in Tyburn. The discovery brings a tragic close to the disappearance of the young man, who was last seen on CCTV walking in Sutton Coldfield on October 28.

Discovery of Remains in Birmingham Waterway

Police officers were called to the scene off Kingsbury Road in Tyburn shortly before 9am on Saturday to investigate reports of a body in the canal. Officers working the area identified the deceased as 26-year-old Dylan Mandaracas, who had been missing since late October. The man had been wearing a checked shirt and black trousers in the final CCTV footage captured near the Fox Stonehouse Pub prior to vanishing. Authorities have informed the family of the finding and are now coordinating with the coroner to determine the official details of the death.

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Tony Maudsley Amplifies Missing Person Appeal

The search for Dylan Mandaracas received significant public support when Coronation Street actor Tony Maudsley shared an urgent appeal on his Instagram account. Maudsley, who portrays George Shuttleworth in the long-running ITV soap opera, posted heartfelt messages and four pictures of the missing man to help spread awareness. He reached out to his followers to request assistance, noting that Mandaracas was his old school friend from Liverpool and the son of his friend Christian Mandaraca. The actor emphasized the distress caused by the extended period of uncertainty and urged people in the Midlands region to share the information.

Maudsley posted: Still need your help on this one if you can? My friend's son Dylan is still missing. He acknowledged the desperation felt by the family and highlighted the potential of social media to aid in locating missing persons. His post included details from Christian Mandaraca, who had been desperately seeking information about his son's whereabouts for several days. The widespread sharing of these posts kept the case in the public eye throughout the weekend.

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Police Confirm Non-Suspicious Death Investigation

West Midlands Police stated that they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Dylan Mandaracas. A spokesperson for the force confirmed that enquiries have been carried out and the death is not being treated as criminal. The police message emphasized their thoughts are with the family at this sad time. The investigation has now moved from a missing person search to a standard post-mortem examination and administrative procedures managed by the coroner.

The initial report of the disappearance was made on November 2, although Mandaracas had been last seen several days prior on October 28. Previous reports from his father indicated that the young man had vanished just seven days before his 27th birthday. This timeline places the disappearance in late October, leading to a prolonged search effort by both law enforcement and local volunteers. The confirmation of the body allows the family to begin the formal process of identification and recovery.

Community Impact and Ongoing Procedures

The involvement of a well-known celebrity like Tony Maudsley underscored the community's reliance on digital platforms for missing person cases. The rapid dissemination of the appeal demonstrated how social media networks can bridge the gap between families in crisis and the general public. For residents in Sutton Coldfield and the wider Birmingham area, the case highlighted the importance of vigilance and communication regarding local safety. The resolution of the search allows the community to focus on supporting the grieving family during this difficult period.

As the police complete their initial assessments, the focus shifts entirely to the coronial process. This legal procedure is essential for establishing the precise time and cause of death for official records. The family, who had been enduring significant emotional strain since the initial reports, will now work with officials to finalize the necessary documentation. The case serves as a somber reminder of the risks faced by missing persons and the critical role played by both authorities and public advocacy in resolving such tragedies.