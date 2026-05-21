Coronation Street Star Jake Parry Returns to the Cobbles as a New Character

Jake Parry, known for his role as baby Simon Barlow on Coronation Street, is returning to the soap opera after a two-decade absence. He will be playing a new character named DAMO in a forthcoming episode.

Jake Parry , a well-known actor from Coronation Street , is making a comeback to the iconic soap opera after a two-decade hiatus. He will be portraying a new character named DAMO , not the baby Simon Barlow he played as a child.

The actor shared a short clip from the upcoming episode on TikTok, confirming his return to the cobbles. He also revealed that the episode will air on May 26th. Parry has a diverse acting career, with credits in films like 'The Awakening' and 'It Feels Like This'. He has also appeared in other television shows such as 'Red Rose', 'Mount Pleasant', and 'Doctors'.

Meanwhile, another Coronation Street alum, Nicola Thorp, revealed on 'This Morning' that she has been in £30,000 of debt for the past 17 years due to struggling to pay her drama school fees. She shared her experience on the show, highlighting the financial challenges faced by students in the entertainment industry





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Coronation Street Jake Parry DAMO Simon Barlow Tiktok ITV Actor Soap Opera Comeback New Character

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