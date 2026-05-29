Coronation Street Star Michael Le Vell Marries Louise Gibbons After 12-Year Romance

Michael Le Vell, who plays Kevin Webster on Coronation Street, is marrying Louise Gibbons this weekend after a 12-year relationship that survived a split, an assault arrest, and his battle with drug addiction.

Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell , best known for his long-running role as Kevin Webster on the iconic British soap opera, is set to marry his fiancée Louise Gibbons this weekend after a 12-year romance that has weathered numerous storms.

The 61-year-old actor was spotted enjoying a few pints at a local pub on Friday, the eve of his nuptials, appearing relaxed and cheerful as he prepared to tie the knot. The couple first began dating in 2014, but their relationship has been far from smooth sailing. They split in 2018 following a series of reported arguments, and during that difficult period, Le Vell was arrested on suspicion of assault after police were called to their home.

The incident led to him falling down a flight of stairs and being taken to hospital, before spending the night in a Manchester police station. He was later released without charge, with police stating they would take no further action. A source at the time told the Sunday Mirror that tensions were high and friends feared the relationship was over. Despite these challenges, the couple reconciled and have now been together for five years since getting back together.

Louise has been a steady presence in Michaels life, supporting him through his battle with drug addiction, which he developed during his 2013 trial for rape - a case in which he was ultimately acquitted. Michael was previously married to fellow Coronation Street actress Janette Beverley, with whom he shares two children. Their marriage lasted 25 years before they separated in 2011 and later divorced.

Now, after a turbulent few years, Michael and Louise are ready to start their new life together. Their wedding is expected to be a private affair, with close friends and family in attendance. Fans of the show will no doubt be delighted to hear that the actor is finding happiness off-screen, having played the beloved mechanic Kevin Webster for over three decades.

Michaels journey has been marked by personal and legal struggles, but he has consistently received support from his co-stars and the shows producers. As he prepares to say I do, it seems that the next chapter in his life is finally one of stability and love. The wedding comes at a time when Coronation Street itself is undergoing changes, with new storylines and characters being introduced.

But for Michael Le Vell, this weekend is about celebrating a personal milestone that he and Louise have worked hard to achieve. Their story is a testament to resilience and second chances, proving that even after the darkest times, happiness can be found





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