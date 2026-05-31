Coronation Street Star Michael Le Vell Sings to Bride at Wedding Celebration

Michael Le Vell, 61, known for playing Kevin Webster, married Louise Gibbons in a low-key ceremony with Corrie co-stars, including Sally Dynevor and Alan Halsall. The reception featured a surprise duet.

Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell , best known for his role as Kevin Webster, celebrated his wedding to Louise Gibbons on Saturday in a heartfelt ceremony that blended intimate moments with celebratory joy.

The 61-year-old actor, who has been part of the iconic British soap since 1983, officially married his partner of 12 years at Trafford Register Office in Greater Manchester. The event was a low-key affair with fewer than 30 guests, reflecting their desire for a private yet meaningful celebration.

Among the attendees were several of Michael's co-stars, including his former on-screen wife Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Webster, Alan Halsall, known for his role as Tyrone Dobbs, and Simon Gregson, who portrays Steve McDonald. The wedding was a testament to the strong bonds formed over decades on the show. Following the civil ceremony, the newlyweds emerged from the register office to a shower of confetti and applause from loved ones.

They departed in a Mercedes adorned with white ribbons, heading to a reception at Ashton on Mersey Golf Club. The reception featured a surprise musical performance by Michael himself, who took the microphone to sing a duet with singer Cole Page. Alan Halsall captured the moment on Instagram, writing, 'As always getting the party started.

' Michael appeared in high spirits, wearing a neutral three-piece suit with a crisp white shirt and silk tie, while Louise stunned in a white gown with a fitted bodice, plunging neckline, and textured sleeves. The couple's joyous faces were evident throughout the day. Michael and Louise first started dating in 2014, introduced by Louise's sister who worked at Michael's local bookmaker. They separated briefly in 2018 after a series of reported arguments, but reconciled and rebuilt their relationship.

An insider previously disclosed that their wedding would be a private dinner rather than a large party, partly due to Michael's past issues with alcohol. Michael has been open about his struggles, and Louise has been described as his rock. The actor was previously married to fellow Coronation Street star Janette Beverley for 25 years, with whom he has two children. They divorced in 2011.

The path to this wedding was not without challenges. In 2018, Michael was arrested on suspicion of assault after an incident at home, though he was later released without charge. The incident reportedly occurred during a tense period in his relationship with Louise, but they managed to overcome their difficulties. Friends noted that Louise was supportive during difficult times, including when Michael fell down a flight of stairs.

The incident was stressful, but the couple emerged stronger. Alan Halsall's attendance was notable as it marked his first public appearance after his split from girlfriend Ellie, who is 26. The couple quietly ended their year-long relationship, citing being at different stages in life. Despite the breakup, Alan appeared in excellent spirits at the wedding, dressed in a grey plaid three-piece suit and sunglasses.

Sally Dynevor arrived in a blue floral dress, also wearing shades amid the UK heatwave, completing her look with wedges and a nude handbag. The wedding of Michael Le Vell and Louise Gibbons not only celebrated their love but also highlighted the enduring friendships forged on Coronation Street over the years. The event was a blend of intimacy and festivity, with the couple's favorite songs and personal touches.

As Michael serenaded his new wife, it was clear that their journey together has overcome many obstacles to reach this happy milestone. The celebration, while subdued compared to typical celebrity weddings, was filled with genuine emotion and support from their closest friends and family. For fans of the show, seeing the actor so happy and surrounded by his soap family was a heartwarming moment.

The couple now looks forward to a new chapter together, with the support of their loved ones and the resilience they have built over more than a decade together. This wedding serves as a reminder that love can weather storms and that second chances are often worth taking. The day was a perfect reflection of their relationship: authentic, resilient, and full of joy





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