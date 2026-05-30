Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell ties the knot with partner Louise Gibbons after 12-year romance

Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell has officially tied the knot with his partner of 12 years Louise Gibbons in a sunny Manchester on Saturday.

Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell is married to his partner Louise Gibbons after 12 years of romance. The couple, who first started dating in 2014, managed to reconcile after a series of reported rows in 2018 and are now preparing to start their new life together.

The actor, who has played Kevin Webster in the soap since 1983, officially tied the knot with Louise in a sunny Manchester on Saturday. Michael and Louise were joined by many of his Corrie co-stars, including his former onscreen wife Sally Dynevor and newly-single Alan Halsall. The groom cut a dashing figure for the big day in a neutral three-piece suit, which he layered over a crisp white shirt, silk tie and matching pocket square.

While his bride stunned in a gorgeous white gown with a bodice, plunging neckline and quirky floral sleeves. The newlyweds could not wipe the smiles off their faces as they emerged from the church to be greeted by a flurry of confetti and applause. The couple's 12-year romance has been filled with ups and downs, but it seems that they have finally found their happily ever after.

Michael and Louise's love story began in 2014, but they faced a major setback in 2018 when they split up due to reported rows. However, they managed to reconcile and five years later are now preparing to tie the knot. The couple's love for each other has been evident in the way they have supported each other through thick and thin. Michael and Louise's relationship is a true testament to the power of love and commitment.

The couple's big day was attended by many of Michael's Corrie co-stars, including Sally Dynevor and Alan Halsall. The groom looked dashing in his three-piece suit, while his bride looked stunning in her white gown. The newlyweds were beaming with joy as they emerged from the church to be greeted by their friends and family. Michael and Louise's love story is one that will be remembered for years to come.

The couple's commitment to each other is a true inspiration to us all





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Coronation Street Michael Le Vell Louise Gibbons Love Story Commitment

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