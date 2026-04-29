Coronation Street Star Nikki Sanderson Welcomes First Child with Partner Anthony Quinlan

Nikki Sanderson and Anthony Quinlan have welcomed their baby son, sharing their joy with fans on social media. The couple expressed their overwhelming happiness and gratitude as they brought their little one home from the hospital.

Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson and her partner, Anthony Quinlan , are overjoyed as they welcomed their baby son into the world and brought him home from the hospital.

The couple announced the arrival of their first child on April 25th, revealing that he arrived a few days before his expected due date. The joyous occasion was shared with fans via Instagram, where Anthony posted a heartwarming photo of himself carrying his son out of the hospital in a car seat.

His caption expressed the immense love and fulfillment the baby has brought into their lives, stating that the 'smallest passenger' carries the 'biggest piece of our hearts' and has already made all their dreams come true. The post quickly garnered supportive comments from fellow actors, including Katie McGlynn and Gemma Atkinson, who expressed their happiness for the couple. Nikki also shared a touching image of her son, whose name remains undisclosed, accompanied by the simple yet profound message 'Hello world.

' She expressed her gratitude that their 'little man' arrived a few days early, filling their lives with immeasurable joy. Both parents conveyed their deep love for their son, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. The couple had previously revealed their excitement about the pregnancy, stating they were content with either gender as long as their baby was healthy, though Nikki admitted to subconsciously feeling she would be a 'boy mum.

' Anthony expressed his enthusiasm for having a 'mini Manchester United sidekick,' hinting at shared interests and future bonding experiences. Throughout her pregnancy, Nikki openly shared details about her experience, including cravings for sweet foods, morning sickness, and the radiant 'pregnancy glow.

' She had previously left her role as Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks last April in anticipation of motherhood. The couple's journey to parenthood has been filled with happiness and anticipation. Speaking to The Mirror, Nikki described their upcoming arrival as a 'lovely little spring baby,' while Anthony eagerly awaited becoming a 'little team of three,' expressing his desire to share their joy with the world.

Their relationship blossomed in early 2022, with Anthony publicly acknowledging their partnership in April, openly admitting his long-held affection for Nikki. He playfully recounted how he initiated contact by sliding into her DMs, leading to a date and a blossoming romance. Anthony described Nikki as 'mega hot' and a 'very special girl,' emphasizing his deep happiness and affection for her.

Their story is a testament to finding love and building a family, and their recent announcement has been met with widespread congratulations and well wishes from friends, colleagues, and fans alike. The couple's excitement and love for their new son are palpable, marking the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives. They are now embarking on the adventure of parenthood, filled with love, joy, and the promise of a bright future together





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