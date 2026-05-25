Coronation Street star Olivia Frances Brown splits from fiancé James Nelson-Joyce

Coronation Street star Olivia Frances Brown has reportedly split from her fiancé, fellow actor James Nelson-Joyce. The actress, 27, who portrays Jodie Ramsay, and the 007 hopeful, 37, have unfollowed each other on social media and deleted any pictures they had together from their profiles, including their loved-up engagement snaps.

Coronation Street star Olivia Frances Brown has reportedly split from her fiancé, fellow actor James Nelson-Joyce . The actress, 27, who portrays Jodie Ramsay, and the 007 hopeful, 37, have unfollowed each other on social media and deleted any pictures they had together from their profiles, including their loved-up engagement snaps.

The pair, who got engaged last August, were widely tipped to be the UK's next golden couple. A source told The Sun that the sudden split comes down to Olivia and James' hectic schedules, with the hard-working duo 'struggling to make time in their diaries for each other.

' Following the split, Olivia showed off her new hair transformation as she rocked a new block fringe. The actress, 27, turned heads in a black and white polka dot plunging dress as she posed for photos while out for dinner. She was quoted as saying 'After the rain, the nice weather'. Daily Mail have contacted both Olivia and James' representatives for comment.

James' name was thrown into the mix to be the next James Bond last year and he has revealed whether he'd take on the role of the iconic spy. The Liverpudlian actor captured fans' attention starring as crime boss Michael Kavanagh in the BBC's new gritty drama This City Is Ours. James - who previously worked with Adolescence star Stephen Graham - has blown viewers away with his performance alongside Sean Bean, which has thrown him into mainstream fame.

Now, there is already chatter that he could take on a major film role as the odds have been slashed for him to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. Breaking his silence, James revealed he would be very interested in playing the 007 spy, saying it would be a 'privilege' to be the first ever Scouse Bond.

Olivia portrays Jodie Ramsay in Corrie and has been at the centre of the soaps biggest storylines of the year as her steamy character attempted to seduce her own sister's husband 'I mean... double oh Scouse, I'm here for it,' he quipped during an interview with the BBC. Meanwhile, before Olivia landed her breakout role in Corrie, she starred in the Channel 4 series The Gathering and also Archie and The Boiling Point.

Olivia has recently been at the centre of one of Corrie's biggest storylines of the year as her single steamy character attempted to seduce her own sister's husband. Jodie was also named as one of five key suspects in the soap's recent high-stakes 'whodunnit' murder mystery





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