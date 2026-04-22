Coronation Street Star Reveals No Kiss Scenes in Grooming Storyline to Protect Young Actor

Beth Nixon, who plays Megan Walsh in Coronation Street, shared a behind-the-scenes detail about the show's harrowing grooming storyline: no kiss scenes were filmed with her young co-star to ensure his safety and aid her performance. The show is also building suspense with a whodunnit plotline.

Coronation Street actress Beth Nixon has revealed a significant detail regarding the show's difficult grooming storyline involving her character, Megan Walsh, and her young athletics student, Will Driscoll.

Nixon, who plays the manipulative Megan, appeared on This Morning to discuss the complexities of portraying such a sensitive narrative. A key aspect of the production, designed to protect the young actor Lucas Hodgson-Wale who plays Will, was the decision to never film a kiss between Megan and Will, despite the storyline implying a physical relationship. Hodgson-Wale was 17 during the filming of these scenes, prompting the creative choice to suggest intimacy without explicitly depicting it.

This decision, as highlighted by soap expert Sharon Marshall, not only safeguarded the young actor but also aided Nixon in maintaining a necessary emotional distance from the character's actions. Nixon described the role as an 'honour' and emphasized the delicate nature of the storyline, acknowledging the importance of portraying the grooming dynamic responsibly.

She delved into the psychology of Megan Walsh, portraying her as a character with a 'god complex' who genuinely believes in her own fabricated reality and displays significant narcissistic traits. Megan consistently denies wrongdoing, even when confronted with evidence, illustrating a deeply ingrained pattern of self-deception. Nixon also touched upon the public's reaction to Megan, noting a surprising level of forgiveness, potentially due to her being a woman.

She explained that the storyline aims to spark debate about societal perceptions of grooming, particularly the harmful notion that such relationships can be a 'rite of passage' for young boys. The actress stressed that Will is a child and Megan is an adult in a position of trust, making her actions unequivocally wrong.

Beyond the grooming storyline, Coronation Street is currently building suspense around a whodunnit plotline, where one of five characters – Megan Walsh, Theo Silverton, Maggie Driscoll, Carl Webster, or Jodie Ramsey – is set to be killed off on April 23rd. Speculation is rife among fans, with some believing they've eliminated Carl Webster as a potential victim based on a recent Instagram post by actor Jonathan Howard, showing him still filming on set.

The show has cleverly kept viewers guessing, creating a tense atmosphere as the fateful date approaches. The grooming storyline and the upcoming death plot demonstrate Coronation Street's commitment to tackling challenging social issues and delivering gripping drama to its audience. The show continues to air on ITV1 and ITVX, offering viewers a compelling blend of emotional depth and suspenseful narratives





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