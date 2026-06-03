Coronation Street Star Rhea Bailey Secretly Marries The Overtones' Darren Everest

Rhea Bailey and Darren Everest tied the knot in a private registry office ceremony before celebrating with a dream wedding two days later.

Coronation Street star Rhea Bailey has married The Overtones ' Darren Everest in a secret ceremony. The couple, who got engaged in March 2021 and share two young children, revealed in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday that they 'snuck off, without telling our kids, or anyone else for that matter.

And got secretly married at our local registry office!

' Two days later the pair held their 'dream wedding' surrounded by their loved ones. Rhea shared loved-up shots of them outside the registry office and added in her caption that the 'warm up act' day was 'more special than I ever imagined it could be'.

'It felt so intimate, as we were so focused on each other and no-one else. We got the giggles, we both shed a tear and we were brimming with emotions,' she wrote. Rhea, who played Caz Hammond in the ITV soap from 2015 until 2016, then told how she and her new husband went to a 'beautiful restaurant just the two of us' after the ceremony to discuss plans for their main wedding.

She added: 'And how incredibly lucky we are to feel so much love for each other after so many years together.

' 'We also laughed about the fact that we could actually have a conversation without being interrupted every 7 seconds by our kids! It felt all the more special because we don't get any date nights together at the moment!

' Rhea explained: 'Our venue WAS fully licensed but we did this for multiple reasons! I didn't want an 'Officiant' that we didn't know conducting our wedding and tapping his watch every three seconds and not being patient with our two year old! (If you know you know!

) Two year olds are a law unto themselves and I really wanted to create a relaxed and chill environment, to cater for any 'surprises' she might throw our way - Which worked perfectly. And did come in handy!

'We got my wonderful friend of 27 years @lbjags - to conduct the main ceremony on the day for us, who happens to be a celebrant! And it made it feel so much more personal!! She was wonderful!

'I was concerned doing the registry office first would take something away from our official wedding day, but it didn't at all. What it did do was give us an extra reason to celebrate! An opportunity to make more of this incredible occasion that can often be over too quickly! And it also meant we had a bit of a practice!

' In a separate post, which captured the pair's 'big white wedding', The Bill alum told how she 'tried on 37 wedding dresses' before she found the perfect one. Rhea later added that she 'really loved feeling like a princess for the day!

' during her second ceremony two days later. Rhea wrote: 'If you're in two minds about having a celebrant, or going to a registry office, I'd 100 per cent recommend it! We weren't prepared for how special this intimate setting would feel. Oh and the shoes...

I wore them for both services! I adore them! The heel was super clever because they go wide at the bottom!

' In her caption for the big white wedding, she added: 'Literally one of the best days of our lives! But there's been so much going on.. out there and in here. Been so busy. Still playing 'newlyweds' over here.

We're so happy to finally be married!

' The couple first met in 2015 through mutual friends and began dating shortly after. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2018, and their second child, a son, in 2020. The engagement in March 2021 was announced with a romantic proposal during a holiday. Rhea is best known for her role as Caz Hammond, a con artist, on Coronation Street from 2015 to 2016.

She also appeared in The Bill and other TV shows. Darren Everest is a member of the vocal group The Overtones, known for hits like 'Gambling Man' and 'Say What I Feel'. The group gained fame after appearing on Britain's Got Talent in 2010. The wedding details have been kept mostly private, but the couple shared glimpses on social media.

The registry office ceremony was a surprise to even their closest family members. Rhea explained that they wanted a low-key start to their marriage before the larger celebration. The main wedding took place at a venue that was fully licensed, but they opted for a celebrant led ceremony for a more personal touch. The couple plans to have a honeymoon later this year when their schedules allow.

Fans of both stars have congratulated them on social media. This secret wedding has captured the hearts of many, showing that sometimes the most intimate moments are the most special. Rhea and Darren's love story continues to inspire. They are currently enjoying their newlywed status while juggling parenthood and their careers.

The actress expressed gratitude for the support from friends and family. The couple's decision to have two ceremonies has been praised for its uniqueness and thoughtfulness. They hope to set an example for other couples who might feel pressured to have a traditional wedding. In the end, it is about the love and commitment they share.

Rhea summed it up perfectly: 'It felt all the more special because we don't get any date nights together at the moment!

' Their journey from secret signing to dream wedding is a testament to their bond. As they look forward to the future, they remain grounded in their love for each other and their children. Congratulations are in order for this happy couple





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