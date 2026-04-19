Coronation Street Star Richard Fleeshman Weds Actress Celinde Schoenmaker in Intimate Family Ceremony

Former Coronation Street actor Richard Fleeshman has married Dutch actress Celinde Schoenmaker in a private family ceremony in Cumbria. The couple, who welcomed their daughter Coco Beau Fleeshman in late 2024, shared heartwarming glimpses of their special day on Instagram, receiving congratulations from celebrity friends.

Former Coronation Street actor Richard Fleeshman , 36, has officially tied the knot with Dutch actress Celinde Schoenmaker , 37. The couple, who announced their engagement four years ago, celebrated their union at an intimate and lavish private family ceremony held in Cumbria, a location they described as their favorite place in the world.

The joyful occasion was shared with followers on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the couple's deeply personal and unforgettable day. The video shared showcased the couple walking hand-in-hand, showered with confetti by their loved ones, moments after exchanging their vows. Schoenmaker, a celebrated performer known for her West End roles in productions like Les Misérables and The Phantom Of The Opera, looked radiant in an elegant off-the-shoulder white wedding gown and veil.

Fleeshman, who rose to fame as Craig Harris on ITV's Coronation Street from the age of 12, later showcasing his vocal prowess by winning Soapstar Superstar in 2006, appeared equally smitten. Their heartfelt Instagram caption revealed the profound significance of the gathering, stating, 'Last weekend we went up to our favorite place in the world @thecountryhousediaries and surrounded by just our families we got married. It was incredibly special to have three generations under one roof for the first time in 11 years.'

They also expressed immense gratitude to their friends Ben and Paul for facilitating the event and extended thanks to their families for making the day so memorable. Addressing their wider circle of friends, the newlyweds hinted at a future celebration, promising, 'To our friends…we don't know when yet but there's a big ol party in the works at some point so stay tuned x. R&C.' The announcement was met with an outpouring of warm congratulations from Fleeshman's celebrity friends, including Claire Sweeney, Catherine Tyldesley, and Giovanna Fletcher, who shared their delight and affection for the couple.

This joyous milestone follows the arrival of their first child, a daughter named Coco Beau Fleeshman, who was born on November 30, 2024. The couple shared the news of their daughter's birth with an emotional post, describing how their 'world exploded into technicolor' with her arrival.

Fleeshman's career has continued to flourish since his departure from Coronation Street in 2006. He has since starred in popular television series such as Midsomer Murders and Call The Midwife, and is currently appearing in the sci-fi show The Ark as Lt. James Brice. His stage career has also been notable, including a starring role in the West End production of Ghost: The Musical. Beyond acting, Fleeshman is a talented singer-songwriter, having supported Elton John on tour and performed alongside Sting. His mother, Sue Jenkins, is also a well-known actress who appeared in Coronation Street during the 1980s.





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