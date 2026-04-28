Coronation Street Star Sally Dynevor Dreams of Grandchildren as Daughter Plans Wedding

Sally Dynevor, famed for her role in Coronation Street, has shared her excitement about potentially becoming a grandmother as her daughter Phoebe prepares to marry American producer Cameron Fuller. The article details Phoebe's engagement, wedding plans, and Sally's supportive outlook on her children's careers and her own enduring passion for acting.

Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor has expressed her anticipation of becoming a grandmother following her daughter Phoebe’s engagement to American producer and actor Cameron Fuller last May.

Phoebe, known for her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the popular Netflix series, has been engaged for nearly a year, and Sally is already looking forward to the possibility of grandchildren. In an interview with Prima Magazine, Sally shared her hopes, stating she anticipates this exciting life change. Phoebe’s sister, Hattie, is set to be a bridesmaid and has praised Cameron as ‘the best’ future brother-in-law.

Sally described Phoebe as ‘very chilled’ and confident she will savor every moment of the wedding planning process, anticipating a ‘classic, traditional’ dress. The wedding is expected to be a small, intimate affair, with Phoebe currently working with a wedding planner and aiming for a celebration sometime next year. The engagement took place during a family holiday in the picturesque Cotswolds, a moment filled with joyful tears, as recounted by Hattie.

Sally, overjoyed by the news, described Cameron as ‘gorgeous’ and a ‘lovely man’. She intends to remain hands-off regarding the wedding arrangements, allowing Phoebe and Cameron to create their dream day. Both Phoebe and her sister Hattie have followed in their mother’s acting footsteps, while their brother Sam works in public relations. Sally proudly supports her children’s career choices, emphasizing the importance of pursuing one’s passions.

She also shared her enduring love for her role as Sally Metcalfe on Coronation Street, a character she has portrayed for over four decades, and has no plans for retirement, finding fulfillment in her work and the energy of her younger colleagues. She values the constant learning and excitement that comes with being surrounded by a vibrant cast and crew. Sally’s dedication to her craft and her family are evident in her reflections on life and career.

The June 2026 issue of Prima Magazine, featuring the full interview, is currently available





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