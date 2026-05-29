Coronation Street star Sam Aston and wife Briony announce fourth child on social media

Sam Aston, known for his role on Coronation Street, revealed that his wife Briony is pregnant with their fourth child. The couple shared a playful video and ultrasound image, while Briony, a birth doula, said she will reduce her work commitments before the birth.

Coronation Street veteran Sam Aston has announced that his wife Briony is expecting their fourth child. The 32‑year‑old actor, who is best known for his long‑running role as Chesney Brown, already shares three children with Briony - son Sonny, five, and daughters Daisy, four, and Hazel, two - and revealed the new pregnancy through a lively social‑media post on Thursday.

The couple posted a short video showing Sam playfully dragging his three youngsters across the living‑room floor while Hazel clutched the first ultrasound picture of the unborn baby. The caption{Here we go again... Baby Aston #4} was followed by a , hinting that the baby could arrive around the festive season. Fans quickly flooded the comments with congratulations, praising the couple's creative reveal and wishing them well for the upcoming birth.

Briony, who works as a birth doula, explained that she would be scaling back her professional commitments in the weeks leading up to delivery. In an Instagram update she wrote that she had closed her booking calendar from mid‑October onward to protect her own headspace and to be fully present for her own labour.

She reminded followers that doulas, although not medically trained, provide essential physical, emotional and informational support to families during pregnancy, labour and the postpartum period, and that they too need time for personal preparation. The couple tied the knot in May 2019 at Stock Farm, a picturesque venue on the edge of Tatton Park in Cheshire.

Their first child, Sonny, arrived six weeks premature in 2020 and spent nine days in hospital recovering from jaundice, a challenging start that Sam recalled as a shock for both of them. He noted that even during the pandemic his hospital visits were limited to a single hour per day, making each moment feel fleeting and emotionally intense.

Briony described those restricted visits as the most stressful part of the early weeks, often leaving her in tears after each brief reunion. Despite those hardships, both parents said they would relive the experience in a heartbeat, emphasizing the deep bond they share with their children.

As they look forward to welcoming baby number four, Sam and Briony have expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from friends, family and fans, and they are eager to celebrate the new arrival with a Christmas‑time gathering





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Sam Aston Briony Aston Pregnancy Announcement Coronation Street Birth Doula

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