Coronation Street Star Tracy Shaw Rushed to Hospital Amid Severe Chemotherapy Side Effects

Actress Tracy Shaw shared an emotional Instagram update detailing her physical collapse after chemotherapy, including a trip to A&E, extreme weakness, and severe side effects like thrush and diarrhoea, highlighting the brutal realities of cancer treatment.

Tracy Shaw , the 52-year-old actress known for her role as Maxine Peacock on Coronation Street , has shared a harrowing update on her ongoing battle with breast cancer .

Just ten days after completing a grueling round of chemotherapy, Shaw was rushed to the A&E department, an experience that left her feeling deeply vulnerable and physically drained. In an emotional Instagram post, she revealed she had been home alone, believing she could manage, but ultimately required emergency medical attention due to severe side effects from the treatment.

Her message painted a stark picture of the physical toll chemotherapy exacts, describing a total lack of strength and an extreme sensitivity to her surroundings. She detailed suffering from thrush, which required cream all over her face, and debilitating bouts of diarrhoea. Her diet has been reduced to a mere six eggs, plain crisps, and bread, as she struggles to keep any food down.

Shaw poignantly stated that the chemotherapy 'kills everything, including the lining of my stomach,' leaving her feeling 'as vulnerable as a baby' and making it 'very difficult being around people, around noises,' which have become painfully sensitive. The post included a video, and in it she fought back tears while expressing her shock that the expected 'break' after chemotherapy had not yet come, noting, 'In my head, thought there may be a break, maybe a week after chemotherapy,' but finding instead that 'There's no strength left.

' This raw and honest account has resonated powerfully with the public, flooding her Instagram comments with an outpouring of support and admiration. Fans have praised her bravery and strength, with messages like 'Tracy you are incredible darling, sending you so much love and strength. You are so strong even if you don't feel it, you are!

' and 'Sending huge amounts of Belper love Tracy. Your posts are hard hitting to watch but so incredibly raw, brave and honest.

' The support highlights the profound impact of her decision to share such an unvarnished look at the realities of cancer treatment. Shaw's journey began with a breast cancer diagnosis in April. Prior to this update, she had explained that tests revealed HER2 in her cancer cells. HER2 is a protein that can promote more aggressive cancer growth, influencing her treatment plan.

Following this chemotherapy, she is scheduled to have surgery to remove lumps and lymph glands. Subsequent tests will then determine if further surgery is necessary before she proceeds to radiotherapy. Her case brings attention to the complex, multi-stage process often required to treat certain forms of breast cancer. Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent cancers worldwide, with over two million women diagnosed annually.

In the UK alone, there are more than 55,000 new cases each year, and the disease claims the lives of 11,500 women annually. In the US, the numbers are even higher, with approximately 266,000 new diagnoses and 40,000 deaths each year. The disease originates from a cancerous cell developing in the lining of a duct or lobule within the breast. When these cells invade surrounding tissue, it is termed 'invasive' breast cancer.

Some diagnoses are 'carcinoma in situ,' where the cancer cells are contained. While most common in individuals over 50, younger women can also be affected, and male breast cancer, though rare, is possible. Staging (from 1 to 4) indicates the tumour's size and spread, while grading (low to high) describes how fast-growing the cells are, with high-grade cancers carrying a higher risk of recurrence.

Risk factors include genetics, among other potential triggers, though the exact cause of a cell becoming cancerous is often unclear. Common symptoms include a painless lump in the breast, and if it spreads, a swelling may appear in the armpit's lymph nodes. Diagnosis involves identifying the cancer, and further tests are conducted to determine if it has spread, guiding the comprehensive treatment plan like the one Tracy Shaw is currently enduring





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Tracy Shaw Breast Cancer Chemotherapy Side Effects A&E Coronation Street HER2 Positive Cancer Treatment Patient Experience

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