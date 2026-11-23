Actress Tracy Shaw reveals she has successfully removed her breast tumors after chemotherapy. The 53-year-old shares her gratitude and upcoming surgery plans.

Coronation Street actress Tracy Shaw has announced that she will undergo additional surgical procedures to continue her battle against breast cancer. The 53-year-old actress, who was initially diagnosed with the disease in April after discovering a lump in her breast, has been undergoing a rigorous treatment regimen that includes chemotherapy. In a recent social media update, Shaw expressed deep gratitude for her current health status while revealing the next phase of her medical journey.

Surgery Success and Tumor Removal

Tracy Shaw recently took to Instagram to share that her tumors have been successfully removed. She described the procedure as a major victory, stating that the tumours are gone following the operation. The actress had previously explained that doctors were unable to operate immediately because the tumors needed to shrink through chemotherapy first. She expressed relief and joy that the medical team was finally able to proceed with the removal after the treatment reduced the size of the lesions.

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Previous Diagnosis and Treatment Delay

Shaw was first diagnosed with breast cancer in April after finding a lump. She underwent chemotherapy for several weeks to prepare for surgery. During this time, she shared an emotional video update after an ultrasound examination. The scan revealed that while the lesions had changed shape from circular to oval, they had not significantly reduced in size. She had feared the results would delay further treatment, but the subsequent progress allowed the medical team to move forward with the operation.

Gratitude for Medical Staff and Support

The actress thanked the hospital staff and her followers for their overwhelming support during this difficult period. She specifically praised the surgeons, nurses, and all personnel involved in her care. Shaw mentioned that she had three different surgeons working on her case and expressed deep appreciation for their expertise. She also shared a lighthearted detail about enjoying a cup of tea and a slice of toast after waking up from anesthesia, highlighting her positive outlook.

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Ongoing Health Battle and Future Steps

Despite the successful removal of the tumors, Shaw revealed that she is not yet out of the clear. She announced that she will undergo another breast surgery in the coming days. This upcoming procedure indicates that her treatment plan is ongoing and that further interventions are necessary. Shaw acknowledged the challenges of recovery, noting that she had spent six weeks unable to move her arm properly. She stated that her previous experiences with similar procedures give her an advantage in understanding what to expect during the next phase.

Breast Cancer Statistics and Awareness

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers globally, affecting more than two million women annually. In the United Kingdom, the disease claims the lives of 11,500 women each year, with over 55,000 new cases diagnosed. The United States sees 266,000 new cases yearly, resulting in 40,000 deaths. The condition develops from cancerous cells in the breast lining and is most prevalent in individuals over the age of 50. Shaw's openness about her diagnosis and treatment helps raise awareness for the disease and the importance of early detection.