Coronation Street stars Rob Mallard and Alan Halsall split from their partners

Coronation Street stars Rob Mallard and Alan Halsall have split from their partners Matthew Martin and Ellie Dolan after four years and over a year of dating respectively. Rob and Matthew unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed all traces of each other from their social media, while Alan and Ellie removed all traces of each other from their social media and no longer follow each other.

Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has split from his partner Matthew Martin after nearly four years together. The pair first went public at the British Soap Awards in 2023, however fans have now noticed the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Rob, who plays Daniel Osborne on the soap, has also removed all traces of Matt, who also appeared in the ITV show for a cameo role as a policeman last year, from his social media. Meanwhile Matt has just one snap left up that includes Rob as part of a family photo taken in March 2024. The Daily Mail have contacted Rob's representatives for comment.

Rob previously dated his fellow Corrie co-star Daniel Brockbank back in 2017, however the pair split just two months after going public with their romance. Despite the break-up, it was claimed Rob and Daniel, who are twelve years apart in age, remained on amicable terms. They decided to part ways a couple of weeks ago but they're still great friends and hope to remain that way.

Meanwhile Rob isn't the only Coronation Street star with struggles in their love life after Alan Halsall also recently split from his girlfriend. Alan quietly split from his younger girlfriend Ellie Dolan last month after over a year of dating. The star, 43, who plays family man Tyrone Dobbs on the ITV soap opera, was said to be smitten with HR worker Ellie, 17 years his junior.

However, the Daily Mail revealed the pair have called time on their romance. At the start of the year they shared a steamy kiss together in a selfie posted on social media as they looked forward to the year ahead with each other. But now the pair have removed all traces of each other from social media and no longer follow each other.

In recent weeks, Alan has shared photographs of his daughter Sienna as he dedicates his time to her in the wake of his break-up. Alan and Ellie met at Delta Hotels by Marriott Worsley Park Country Club, which Alan is a member of and Ellie is a human resources coordinator there. Alan and Ellie first started dating in December 2024, just weeks after he returned to the UK after appearing on I'm A Celebrity in Australia.

However, they managed to keep their blossoming romance under wraps, before finally going public after rumours in May 2025. In a sweet picture to reveal his relationship, Alan reposted a photograph showing him happy and smiling with Ellie, with his daughter Sienna, 12, in the middle of them. Ellie, who is largely private, has two children from a previous relationship. In January, Ellie revealed the pair had spent their first NYE together as she shared a loved-up snap





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Rob Mallard Matthew Martin Alan Halsall Ellie Dolan Coronation Street

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