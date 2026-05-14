Coronation Street: Summer Spellman becomes the focus of the police investigation

Under pressure from Theo Silverton's murder investigation, Christina Boyd's panicked lie to the police has huge consequences for one Coronation Street resident. Summer Spellman becomes the focus of the police investigation, as Kit Green spots a crucial detail in Lisa's wedding photos that could implicate her in Theo's murder.

Christina's false statement creates a huge headache for George. Under pressure from Theo Silverton 's murder investigation, Christina Boyd's panicked lie to the police has huge consequences for one Coronation Street resident.

Vile abuser Theo was found dead on the Cobbles after a deadly cat and mouse chase with his husband and long suffering victim, Todd Grimshaw. Now Todd's a potential suspect in the murder investigation, along with pretty much all his nearest and dearest. With Lisa Connor-Swain and Kit Green on the case, every suspect on the list is scrambling to get their story straight and make sure they have a decent alibi.

Christina and her husband, George Shuttleworth, have both earned their place on the suspect list. George was the one who first became aware of just how badly Todd was suffering at Theo's hands, and work hard to free the closest thing he had to a son from the bully's clutches. He's got motive, and means. As Weatherfield's premier undertaker, it wouldn't be the first time he's dealt with a corpse.

Whodonnit? While Christina may not currently be suspect number one, she loves George and would do anything to protect him – including lying to the police if she had to. Spoiler alert, she might have to. This week's trip to Coronation Street has seen the finger of suspicion point at Gary Windass, Theo's former friend and boss.

But next week's episodes will see Summer Spellman become the focus of the police investigation. This is really not surprising, as Summer hated Theo's guts, because he left her adoptive dad Billy Mayhew to die in a fiery car-crash. Unfortunately for Summer, she wrote extensively in her journal about just how much she hated Theo, including a passage that fantasised about putting a gun to the raging narcissist's head. Is this a cruel Summer?

When George and Christina discover Summer's incriminating fan-fiction, they're more than a little concerned... In upcoming episodes, George accidentally knocks over Summer's bag and is horrified to see the page from her journal that describes putting a gun to Theo's head. But he and Christina don't have much time to react before Summer suddenly returns. The forecast for Summer looks bleak...

... and it's only set to get bleaker when Kit spots a crucial detail in Lisa's wedding photos that could implicate Summer in Theo's murder. After Summer is grilled by Lisa down the station, later back on the Cobbles, George feels the need to quiz Summer about Theo's death... and a flashback reveals what he saw that night.

We already know that Summer was the last person to see Theo alive after he confronted her in the flat, threatening to take her life. How will Summer react to George's questions? Summer does not react well to George and Christina's questions. Not well, as it turns out.

Summer furiously confronts George over his accusations, suggesting that he was the one responsible for Theo's murder. When she finds Asha Alahan gossiping with Nina Lucas about her, Gary steps in and takes her to the yard for a brew.

Then it happens. Christina is caught out in a lie to the police. She panics, and advises George to tell Lisa what he saw. Christina is about to land Summer in serious hot water





Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Coronation Street Theo Silverton Summer Spellman Lisa Connor-Swain Kit Green George Shuttleworth Todd Grimshaw Asha Alahan Nina Lucas Gary Windass George's Flashback Summer's Accusations Summer's Journal Summer's Alibi Summer's Flight To America

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