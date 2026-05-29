Coronation Street: Tyrone Dobbs Sparks Suspicion in Theo Murder Mystery as Megan Walsh Makes Shocking Return

Tyrone Dobbs lies to police about seeing Summer Spellman on the night of Theo Silverstone's death, leading fans to question his involvement. Meanwhile, groomer Megan Walsh returns to terrorize Will Driscoll, sparking new drama on the cobbles.

Coronation Street 's Tyrone Dobbs has become a prime suspect in the murder of Theo Silverstone after he was caught lying to the police. The popular character, played by Alan Halsall, initially claimed he saw Summer Spellman leaving Theo's flat on the night of the murder, but later told detectives he saw nothing.

This contradiction has fueled fan theories that Tyrone may be covering up his own involvement or protecting someone else. Summer, portrayed by Harriet Bibby, remains incarcerated for a crime she maintains she did not commit. DS Lisa Connor-Swain and DC Kit Green have been investigating the case, with multiple suspects including Todd Grimshaw, Gary Windass, Danielle Silverton, and George Shuttleworth. The tension escalated when Tyrone was overheard making a cryptic phone call, stating, 'Apparently Summer is in a right state.

Yeah, that's on us. We're putting her through hell. No, no, we need to meet up soon. We need to talk about what happened the night Theo died.

' This conversation was caught by Asha Alahan, Nina Lucas, and Amy Barlow, who were discussing their concerns for Summer with Todd. The scene quickly spread on social media, with fans expressing their shock and suspicions. One viewer tweeted, 'Yeah, you should feel guilty about Summer, Tyrone. Imagine Hope and Ruby in Summer's situation.

' Another wrote, 'Oh what is Tyrone hiding. ' Many questioned why Tyrone would lie, with one fan stating, 'So stupid this crap. Why the heck did Tyrone say he didn't see Summer? He wasn't doing anything dodgy he was literally stood outside his house.





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Coronation Street Tyrone Dobbs Summer Spellman Megan Walsh Theo Silverstone Murder

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