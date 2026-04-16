Coroner Demands Urgent Reforms to Asthma Guidelines Following Fatal Misunderstanding

A coroner has called for immediate changes to emergency call handling protocols after a 22-year-old man, Roman Barr, died from an asthma attack due to a critical misunderstanding about his skin tone during an emergency dispatch. The inquest revealed that the term 'deathly colour' used by the call handler was misinterpreted, leading to a delayed response and tragic consequences. The coroner emphasized the need for clearer, race-neutral questioning to ensure all patients receive timely and appropriate emergency care.

A 22-year-old man, Roman Barr, tragically passed away from an asthma attack in December 2023, an event that has prompted a coroner to advocate for urgent reforms to asthma attack guidelines within the National Health Service. The critical factor contributing to the delay in emergency assistance was a profound misunderstanding during an emergency call, exacerbated by racial bias .

Mr Barr's parents requested an ambulance after he began suffering a severe asthma attack, but were initially informed that his condition was not urgent, despite him being critically unwell and exhibiting clear signs of distress, including his lips turning blue. The inquest into his death highlighted a significant flaw in the emergency call handler's assessment process.

The established NHS Pathways question, which asks if a patient is a 'deathly colour,' was misunderstood by Mr Barr's father. This phrase is commonly understood to refer to paleness, a sign often associated with reduced blood flow in individuals with lighter skin tones. However, due to Mr Barr's naturally darker complexion, the call handler's reliance on this visual cue proved to be inadequate and discriminatory.

The coroner, Linda Lee, concluded that the call handler should have focused on more objective indicators, such as the colour of Mr Barr's lips, rather than the overall colour of his skin. This misinterpretation led to Mr Barr being incorrectly categorized, resulting in a severe delay in the dispatch of an ambulance.

The inquest revealed that ambulance availability was significantly impacted by extensive delays in hospital handovers, meaning no crews were immediately available to respond to Mr Barr's call. Had the questions been phrased more clearly, focusing on observable symptoms like blue or grey lips, Mr Barr would have likely been classified as Category 1, an urgent case requiring an ambulance within approximately ten minutes, even during periods of high demand.

The NHS Pathways system's wording was identified as problematic, and a subsequent recommendation to amend it was unfortunately not accepted by those responsible for its content. This failure to adapt the guidelines to be more inclusive and precise in their questioning ultimately had fatal consequences.

Mr Barr was at work when the severe asthma attack began on December 14, 2023. His father, Darren, took him home, where Roman attempted to use his inhaler, but his condition continued to deteriorate. This prompted Mr Barr's father to call for an ambulance.

Despite the clear worsening of symptoms, including his son's lips turning blue, the emergency call handler’s assessment, influenced by the 'deathly colour' query and Mr Barr's darker skin tone, led to him being assessed as not critical. The family was informed that several hours would pass before an ambulance could be dispatched. This information, coupled with the visible signs of his son's critical state, led the family to make the agonizing decision to drive him to the hospital themselves.

During the journey, Mr Barr suffered a cardiac arrest. His mother bravely attempted to perform CPR in the passenger footwell. Tragically, the car was involved in a crash en route to the hospital, and despite efforts, Mr Barr could not be resuscitated. He died as a result of the asthma attack, and his mother sustained severe injuries in the accident.

The coroner's investigation concluded that Mr Barr's death was a direct consequence of the asthma attack, but critically, that information indicating the need for an urgent ambulance response was not obtained due to the flawed assessment process. The inquest found that had an emergency ambulance been dispatched earlier, Mr Barr's death would likely have been prevented.

Furthermore, Ms Lee noted that Mr Barr had been using his reliever inhaler more frequently than recommended, a sign of poor asthma control that neither he nor his family were fully aware of the clinical significance of. Following his death, his GP practice implemented measures to better identify and monitor patients with high reliever inhaler use, including maintaining lists of such patients, automatically scheduling reviews, and liaising with community pharmacists.

Despite a Drug Safety Update issued in April 2025 reminding clinicians of the risks associated with increased salbutamol use, the evidence in this case suggests that the importance of excessive reliever medication use may still not be fully recognized by patients or primary care providers.

The findings from Mr Barr's inquest serve as a stark reminder of the potential for subtle biases within emergency protocols to have devastating outcomes. The reliance on a single, potentially misleading question like 'deathly colour' in emergency dispatch systems is deeply concerning, particularly in a diverse society. The coroner’s recommendation for clearer, more objective prompts, such as asking about the colour of a patient's lips, is a crucial step towards ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their skin tone, receive the appropriate level of emergency care.

The case also underscores the broader issue of ambulance service pressures, with hospital handover delays significantly impacting response times. While efforts are being made to improve primary care management of asthma, this incident emphasizes the urgent need for systemic change in emergency call handling to prevent similar tragedies. The legal system's recognition of the direct link between the delayed emergency response and Mr Barr's death highlights the critical importance of accurate and unbiased assessment in saving lives.

The family's personal tragedy is now a catalyst for much-needed reform within the NHS, aiming to create a more equitable and effective emergency medical system for everyone. Mr Barr's father, Darren, expressed his profound grief, stating that Roman was his soulmate, a sentiment that encapsulates the immense loss experienced by his family and the wider community





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asthma Attack Emergency Response Coroner's Inquest NHS Guidelines Racial Bias

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nanny likely gave antihistamine to newborn baby who died to ‘sedate’ him, coroner hearsA baby died after being given an antihistamine by a nanny who 'probably wanted to sedate' him, a coroner has ruled.

Read more »

Baby's Death Linked to Antihistamine, Coroner Rules; Police Investigation CriticizedAn eight-week-old baby died after being given an antihistamine, likely to sedate him, according to a coroner's ruling. The investigation into the death was criticized for missing crucial forensic evidence. The coroner also raised concerns about the lack of national regulation for nannies and the individual continuing to work in childcare.

Read more »

Urgent new warning to anyone buying weight loss jabs onlineThe National Pharmacy Association is warning patients to be wary

Read more »

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 10-Year-Old Boy from OldhamPolice are urgently seeking the public's assistance in locating Aaron, a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon in the Werneth area of Oldham. He was last seen wearing his school uniform, a dark blue coat, dark grey trousers, Nike Air Force One trainers, and carrying a grey backpack. Aaron is described as a black male, approximately 5ft 3in tall, of medium build, with short black hair. Officers are concerned for his safety and well-being and urge anyone with information to contact Greater Manchester Police.

Read more »

LIV Golf CEO sends urgent memo to staff amid reports of funding being cut🚨 LIV GOLF CHIEF SPEAKS OUT 🚨 Speculation over LIV's future has rapidly gained pace over the past 24 hours and their CEO has decided to act.

Read more »

Coroner Urges Asthma Guideline Reforms After Tragic Death Linked to Racial MisunderstandingA coroner has highlighted critical flaws in emergency call handling procedures for asthma attacks, following the death of 22-year-old Roman Barr. A racial misunderstanding regarding skin tone led to a delay in emergency response, with tragic consequences. The coroner is calling for urgent revisions to guidelines to prevent similar fatalities.

Read more »