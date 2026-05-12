Coroner Finds Hospital Negligence Contributed to Death of Vulnerable Man

An inquest reveals that a 32-year-old man with autism and learning disabilities died after East Surrey Hospital failed to administer vital blood-thinning medication for two weeks.

A heartbreaking coroner's verdict has highlighted a catastrophic failure in patient care at East Surrey Hospital , where a 32-year-old man named Tom Parsons lost his life due to systemic lapses.

Tom, a resident of East Grinstead in West Sussex, passed away in July 2024 after suffering from severe complications resulting from blood clots. The tragic outcome followed his admission to the hospital several weeks prior, during which he was battling a period of intense psychosis.

During the subsequent inquest held at Surrey Coroner's Court, it was revealed that a critical window of opportunity to save his life was missed when he was denied essential medical treatment for a period of fourteen days. Specifically, Tom was not given his prescribed blood-thinning injections, a failure that the coroner determined materially contributed to his untimely death.

Dr Ed Cetti, the chief medical officer at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, expressed his deepest condolences to the grieving family, describing the case as both difficult and distressing for all involved. The inquest, presided over by Coroner Dr Karen Henderson, painted a complex picture of the challenges faced by the medical staff, but ultimately emphasized that safety concerns did not excuse the lack of treatment.

It was noted that Tom faced multiple health challenges, including a high Body Mass Index and a previous battle with Covid, both of which increased his vulnerability. Furthermore, Tom lived with autism, epilepsy, and learning disabilities, which complicated his communication and cooperation during his psychotic episode. Because he was unable to eat, drink, or take medication voluntarily, staff struggled to administer the necessary drugs. In some instances, it took up to five people, including security personnel, to restrain him.

However, the coroner pointed out a significant administrative and ethical failure: the hospital failed to convene a best-interest meeting involving Tom's family and his primary carers. Such a meeting would have been vital in establishing a compassionate and effective care plan to ensure he received life-saving medication despite his mental state.

The emotional toll on the Parsons family has been profound, with Tom's mother, Kim Parsons, speaking out about the feeling that their voices were ignored by the medical professionals at the Redhill facility. She expressed the heartbreak of knowing that her son’s needs were overlooked during his most vulnerable moments. Outside the courtroom, Kim shared touching tributes to her son, describing him as a passionate individual who achieved much in his short life.

Tom was well-known for his dedication to his brothers and his commitment to volunteering, most notably at the Bluebell steam railway, where his enthusiasm for the work was evident to all. This personal side of Tom stands in stark contrast to the clinical failures that led to his demise. In response to the findings, the Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust issued a formal statement promising to scrutinize the coroner's report.

They have pledged to implement changes and learn from this tragedy to prevent similar failures from occurring in the future, ensuring that patients with complex needs are better supported. This case brings to light the ongoing struggles within the NHS regarding the treatment of patients with neurodivergent conditions and acute mental health crises. The failure to implement a best-interest framework suggests a gap in the integration of social care and acute medical intervention.

When a patient cannot consent or comply, the legal and ethical obligation shifts toward a collaborative approach with the family to minimize risk while maximizing care. Dr Ben Mearns, a consultant in acute medicine, starkly reminded the court that the outcome was simply the result of a patient not receiving something he critically needed for two weeks.

This incident adds to a growing conversation about patient safety and the need for specialized training for staff dealing with patients who have autism and learning disabilities. As the healthcare system faces increasing pressure, the tragedy of Tom Parsons serves as a grim reminder that the most vulnerable patients require the most rigorous safeguards to ensure their right to life and health is upheld





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NHS Negligence Patient Safety Medical Malpractice East Surrey Hospital Coroner's Inquest

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