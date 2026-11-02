Berkshire coroner Ian Wade links the suicide of lawyer Alex Mulroney to ofloxacin, citing insufficient drug warnings from regulatory bodies.

Attorney Alex Mulroney, a successful legal professional with no prior history of mental illness, took his own life shortly after being prescribed the antibiotic ofloxacin, a Berkshire inquest has determined. The death occurred in Reading after Mulroney, who was in a stable marriage and had children, experienced severe physical side effects from the medication. Assistant coroner Ian Wade KC ruled that the drug induced a determination to end his life, despite the lack of previous emotional health concerns.

Timeline of Ofloxacin Prescription and Death

Alex Mulroney began suffering from a recurrence of a physical condition that caused urinary and genital symptoms, which had not been resolved by earlier treatments. After a first-line antibiotic failed to cure his illness, his doctors prescribed ofloxacin, a fluoroquinolone antibiotic. Mulroney started taking the medication on December 16, 2025, in Reading, where he lived with his family. The prescription was intended to treat the persistent infection that had resisted previous medical interventions.

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On the evening of December 17, 2025, Mulroney informed his wife that he was in substantial discomfort due to a rash caused by the medication. He told her he was leaving their home to go to the hospital, though he was not actually traveling to receive medical care. Dressed in his pyjamas and a coat, he left the residence in Reading while his wife believed he was seeking emergency treatment for his physical symptoms.

In the early hours of December 18, Mulroney drove to a dual carriageway in Berkshire. Before the fatal incident, he sent a text message to his wife expressing deep sorrow for what he was about to do. He initially attempted to kill himself inside his car but survived the first attempt. He then returned to the road, where he was struck by a passing vehicle, resulting in catastrophic injuries that caused his death at the scene.

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Coroner Finds Drug Induced Suicide Determination

Assistant coroner Ian Wade KC concluded that while ofloxacin did not directly cause Mulroney's death through physical toxicity, it played a decisive role in his decision to commit suicide. Wade stated on the balance of probability that the prescribed ofloxacin induced a determination to end his life. The coroner emphasized that Mulroney was an intelligent individual with no history of self-harm or emotional ill health, making the sudden change in behavior particularly tragic.

Wade highlighted that this is not the first fatal outcome linked to fluoroquinolone medication in patients with no prior mental health risks. He described ofloxacin as a dangerous product, noting that its widespread use is accompanied by significant potential for severe harm. The coroner argued that the current regulatory approach to publishing warnings fails to provide adequate safeguards for both prescribers and patients regarding these dangers.

The assistant coroner praised Mulroney as a successful lawyer who was in a secure relationship with his wife and children. He stressed that the death occurred soon after commencing the course of the antibiotic, linking the timeline directly to the onset of severe side effects. Wade's findings serve as a stark warning about the neurological and psychological impacts that certain antibiotics can have on patients.

Regulatory Bodies Cited for Warning Failures

Following the inquest, Ian Wade KC sent a formal Prevention of Future Deaths report to several key health and regulatory organizations. The report was directed to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, and the British National Formulary. Wade's goal was to ensure that these bodies review how they communicate the risks associated with fluoroquinolones to the medical community and the public.

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The coroner criticized the current system for not properly informing doctors and patients about the potential for severe mental health impacts. He argued that the existing warnings are insufficient to prevent similar tragedies. The report urges a review of how drug safety information is disseminated to ensure that the risks of drugs like ofloxacin are clearly understood before they are prescribed to patients.

This case adds to growing concerns about the safety profile of fluoroquinolone antibiotics. While these drugs are effective against certain bacterial infections, their potential for causing lasting physical and mental side effects is increasingly recognized by medical professionals and legal authorities. The outcome of the inquest may prompt changes in how these medications are prescribed and monitored in the United Kingdom.

For individuals experiencing similar distress or side effects from medication, confidential support is available through various organizations. The Samaritans can be reached by calling 116 123 or by visiting their website at samaritans.org. Additional support resources are also available through thecalmzone.net/get-support for those in need of immediate assistance or counseling regarding mental health and medication concerns.