Coroner Raises Alarm Over Driving Loophole After Nigerian National Kills Pensioner

A Nigerian national, who had repeatedly failed his UK driving test, caused the death of a pensioner due to a driving loophole allowing foreign drivers to drive unsupervised. The coroner has raised concerns and urged a review of the regulations.

An inquest has revealed a tragic case involving a Nigerian national, Timothy Kusemi, who caused the death of 70-year-old Susan Whittles while driving in the UK. Kusemi, who had a provisional British license, was involved in a fatal collision at a rural junction in East Yorkshire on November 24, 2023.

This incident brought to light a significant loophole in UK driving regulations, allowing foreign drivers from non-designated countries to operate vehicles unsupervised without the requirement of L-plates, a condition not imposed on British learners. The coroner, Lorraine Harris, highlighted the disparity and raised concerns about the safety implications of this system. Kusemi, who resided in the UK, had twice failed his driving test prior to the accident and continued to drive, subsequently failing the test four more times after Ms. Whittles's death before finally passing his driving test over two and half years later on March 21, 2025. This situation underscores a contrast with UK learners, who are required to be supervised and display L-plates to alert other road users of their inexperience. The inquest has prompted a call for a review of these regulations to address the potential risks to public safety.\The accident occurred when Kusemi, driving his Audi A6, failed to stop at a crossroads junction with Burton Road and collided with the side of the Volkswagen T-Roc driven by Ms. Whittles. Her husband, Bill, was also in the vehicle. Ms. Whittles sadly died at the scene, while Mr. Whittles was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to the hospital. The coroner's report highlighted that nationals from countries not considered to have equivalent driving standards to the UK, like Nigeria, can drive in the UK for up to a year after becoming residents, even while they're attempting to obtain a full British driving license. She stated that there appeared to be no mechanism for an examiner to withdraw the ability to drive without supervision, regardless of a person’s failures to meet the required standards. Kusemi admitted to causing death by dangerous driving and serious injury by dangerous driving on February 23, resulting in a six-year jail sentence and an 11-year driving ban. Ms. Harris has since written to the Department for Transport and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), urging a review of these rules. Her Prevention of Future Deaths report emphasizes that foreign nationals can fail multiple driving tests within their first year in the UK and still be allowed to continue driving, potentially endangering others on the road. The lack of supervision and the absence of L-plates for these drivers, coupled with repeated test failures, raise serious questions about road safety and the existing legal frameworks.\The tragic loss of Susan Whittles has devastated her family and community. Her husband, Bill, paid tribute to her, describing her as a loving wife, best friend, and a much-loved grandmother. He stated that she was a respected local Preacher, Guide Leader and active supporter of Riding for the Disabled, highlighting the significant loss felt by those who knew her. The coroner's report specifically stated that foreign nationals can fail an unlimited number of driving tests in the first year of residence and still be allowed to drive. This lack of restriction is a stark contrast to UK learners who are required to be supervised by a qualified driver, display L-plates and go through a rigorous testing process. The report points out that the current regulations do not treat foreign residents who fail the driving test in the same way as GB residents who fail the driving test. The Department for Transport has been urged to respond to the coroner’s findings by May 26. In response to the tragedy, a Government spokesperson said that they would review the coroner's findings to determine if changes to current rules and regulations are necessary. The case exemplifies the importance of consistent road safety measures and the need to address loopholes that could potentially jeopardize the safety of road users





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Driving Regulations Road Safety Foreign Drivers Accident Fatal Collision Inquest Loophole Coroner Negligence UK Driving Test

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