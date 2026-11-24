Coroner Nigel Parsley rules Imogen Curtis unlawfully killed. Peter Hadden faces potential prosecution 17 years after shaking baby left her disabled.

A coroner has concluded that Imogen Curtis, a young woman who died last year, was unlawfully killed due to the long-term effects of a violent assault committed when she was just 16 days old. This ruling opens the possibility that Peter Hadden could face fresh prosecution 17 years after his initial 2009 conviction for causing grievous bodily harm.

Coroner Determination of Unlawful Death

Suffolk Senior Coroner Nigel Parsley delivered this significant verdict after reviewing medical evidence linking Imogen's death directly to the injuries inflicted during the shaken baby incident. Although coroners cannot attribute criminal blame or name the responsible party in the official record, Mr. Parsley explicitly stated he would support the family in pursuing new legal action against Mr. Hadden.

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Imogen, who resided in Stowmarket, Suffolk, passed away on August 8 of last year at the age of 16. She had been receiving care at the Treehouse hospice in Ipswich, operated by East Anglia's Children's Hospice, after developing severe complications. The coroner's determination highlights the direct causal link between the infant assault and her eventual demise.

Medical Evidence and Cause of Death

During the inquest in Ipswich, consultant pathologist Andrea Marnerides testified that Imogen's primary cause of death was acute aspiration pneumonia. This condition developed as a direct consequence of cerebral palsy, which itself resulted from the shaken baby assault when Imogen was a fortnight old. The medical consensus confirmed that her health problems were not accidental but were the enduring result of violent trauma.

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Detective Chief Inspector Craig Brett provided further context during the hearing, explaining that Imogen's injuries were consistent with being shaken vigorously while being gripped extremely tightly. The assault caused broken ribs, bleeding behind the eyes and in the brain, and finger-shaped bruises. These physical damages led to lifelong conditions including epilepsy, blindness, and profound learning difficulties that required 24-hour care.

Original Conviction and Sentencing Context

Peter Hadden, who was 26 years old at the time of the incident and the partner of Imogen's mother, admitted to causing grievous bodily harm in 2009. He was sentenced to a three-year jail term, a punishment that Imogen's father, James Curtis, strongly contested at the time. Mr. Curtis argued that the sentence was insufficient for an attack on a two-week-old baby who would require constant care for the rest of her life.

At the original sentencing hearing, the prosecuting barrister noted that medical experts did not expect Imogen to survive past her 20th birthday. The severe nature of the abuse, which left Imogen unable to stand or speak, shocked the court. Mr. Curtis's statement that individuals committing burglaries often receive harsher penalties than those who inflict such devastating harm on infants remains a poignant reflection of the family's enduring grief.

Future Legal Actions and Family Response

While Imogen's parents, Amy and James Curtis, are currently not planning to push for a new investigation, Suffolk Police have been contacted to determine if the case should be reopened. The coroner's ruling of unlawful killing provides the legal foundation for the police to reconsider the circumstances surrounding Peter Hadden's initial release and potential for further charges.

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The family has previously established a GoFundMe appeal to support the hospice that cared for Imogen during her final months. They described Imogen as a happy child who loved Christmas and music, despite the limited opportunities her illnesses allowed. The new coroner's findings add a layer of legal gravity to the emotional narrative, potentially altering the historical record of justice served in this tragic case.