The Los Angeles County medical examiner ruled that Xavier Nungaray-Martinez died by suicide after he initiated an altercation at Benjamin Franklin High School.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner has officially ruled that seventeen-year-old Xavier Nungaray-Martinez died by suicide after he initiated a physical altercation with a peer at Benjamin Franklin High School in Los Angeles. The coroner's report, released on Tuesday, contradicts previous assumptions by establishing that the high school senior punched his alleged bully first before attempting to forcibly kiss a female classmate.

Xavier Nungaray-Martinez Initiated the Altercation

Xavier Nungaray-Martinez died by suicide on September 30 after he intentionally jumped from a fourth-floor balcony at Benjamin Franklin High School in Los Angeles, the county medical examiner ruled in a report released Tuesday. The detailed investigation reveals that the seventeen-year-old was the instigator of the violent encounter that preceded his death, challenging the narrative that he was solely a victim in the immediate moments before the tragic event.

Also read Ulster Museum: Coroner investigates death of Iron Age woman found in bog

According to the coroner's findings, the altercation began when Nungaray-Martinez punched his alleged attacker. The report further states that he then attempted to forcibly kiss a female classmate, who pushed him away in response. This sequence of actions triggered the viral altercation captured on video, which shows the student being beaten by a suspected tormentor before he ran out of the room and over the railing.

Family Disputes Suicide Finding and Negligence Claims

William Amaya, the father of Xavier Nungaray-Martinez, and his family have strongly rejected the coroner's conclusion that their son died by suicide, calling the ruling completely unsupported by the evidence they possess. In a statement provided to NBC 4, the family expressed serious doubts regarding who was interviewed during the investigation and whether the medical examiner adequately distinguished between the various head and brain injuries present.

Advertisement

Amaya and the family maintain that Nungaray-Martinez had suffered severe and prolonged bullying throughout his high school years, including savage beatings by groups of students during his sophomore year. A lawsuit filed by his father on Friday accuses the Los Angeles Unified School District of negligence, alleging that administrators knew about the bullying but failed to protect the student or prevent the violent attacks.

Toxicology Shows Marijuana Presence and Depression History

The toxicology report released alongside the coroner's ruling found that Nungaray-Martinez's body was presumed positive for marijuana, although no other substances were detected. The report notes that while witnesses described the teen as acting as if he were under the influence of an unknown substance prior to the fight, the cannabis detection does not definitively prove he was impaired at the time of death, as traces can remain in the system for weeks.

Additionally, the medical examiner's office investigator documented that Nungaray-Martinez had a history of depression, a finding supported by a Los Angeles police detective. However, a family member whose identity was redacted in the report disputed this claim, telling the investigator that the student had never been formally diagnosed with depression and that he was doing well in school with good grades at the time.

Lawsuits Challenge District Safety and Liability Standards

William Amaya filed a separate formal complaint against the Los Angeles Unified School District on October 15, adding to the legal pressure on the educational authority. Both legal actions accuse the district of negligence by maintaining unsafe conditions on campus and failing to meet their legal obligations to protect students from known threats and violent bullying incidents.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Police Department previously stated there was no evidence of foul play in the teen's death, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. As the legal proceedings continue, the family continues to contest the official narrative, insisting that the context of sustained bullying provides the necessary framework for understanding the events that led to Nungaray-Martinez's fall from the fourth-floor balcony.