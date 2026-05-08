Coroner Shares New Documents in Liam Payne Death Investigation as Inquest Awaits Further Evidence

The coroner investigating Liam Payne's death has shared newly obtained documents from Argentinian police with the singer's family, but the inquest remains adjourned pending further evidence. Payne, a former One Direction star, died in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires following a night of heavy drinking and drug use. The investigation continues, with charges against some individuals previously dropped.

A coroner investigating the death of Liam Payne , the former One Direction star, has shared newly obtained documents from Argentinian police with the singer's family.

Senior coroner for Buckinghamshire, Crispin Butler, revealed during a recent hearing that he is still awaiting full reports and eyewitness statements before a comprehensive inquest can proceed. Since the last pre-inquest review in January 2024, no additional evidence has been disclosed by Argentinian authorities through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Butler stated that investigations are ongoing and that he is waiting for further developments.

The documents received prior to the hearing have been translated and will be shared with Payne's family, who were not present at the brief session held at Beaconsfield Coroner's Court. A post-mortem examination previously determined that Payne died from 'polytrauma,' or multiple traumatic injuries, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires in October 2024. The incident followed a night of heavy drinking and drug use.

Payne's sudden death triggered an outpouring of grief worldwide, with fans holding vigils and setting up a shrine outside the hotel where he died. Tributes were also paid in his hometown of Wolverhampton. In February 2024, an Argentinian court dropped charges of criminal negligence against three of the five individuals initially accused in connection with Payne's death. The hotel's manager, a receptionist, and a friend of Payne had faced manslaughter charges, while two others were accused of drug supply.

Payne, who was 31 at the time of his death, rose to fame as a member of One Direction, the globally successful boyband formed on Simon Cowell's The X Factor. The group, which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, disbanded in 2016 after Malik left to pursue a solo career. Following the split, Payne struggled with substance abuse but managed to achieve sobriety after attending a rehab clinic in 2023.

However, reports suggest he relapsed on the night of his death, consuming alcohol and drugs. In the hours leading up to his fatal fall, Payne was seen in the hotel lobby, damaging his laptop and interacting with fans. He was later taken to his room by three individuals but is believed to have fallen accidentally after losing consciousness. The inquest into his death has been adjourned until a further pre-inquest review scheduled for December 1





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