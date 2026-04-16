Coroner Urges Asthma Guideline Reforms After Tragic Death Linked to Racial Misunderstanding

A coroner has highlighted critical flaws in emergency call handling procedures for asthma attacks, following the death of 22-year-old Roman Barr. A racial misunderstanding regarding skin tone led to a delay in emergency response, with tragic consequences. The coroner is calling for urgent revisions to guidelines to prevent similar fatalities.

A 22-year-old mixed-race man, Roman Barr, died from an asthma attack after a critical misunderstanding during an emergency call, prompting a coroner to demand urgent reforms to asthma attack guidelines.

The tragic incident occurred in December 2023, when Mr Barr's parents were informed that his condition was not urgent when they requested an ambulance, despite him being in a dire state with blue lips.

An inquest into his death revealed that the emergency call handler's reliance on the phrase 'deathly colour' was misinterpreted due to Mr Barr's darker skin tone. This phrase is typically understood to signify unusual paleness, a common indicator of serious illness or shock, resulting from reduced blood flow.

While paleness is a known symptom of an asthma attack, other crucial signs include changes in complexion, dark circles around the eyes, a flushed face, and watery eyes. However, due to Mr Barr's naturally darker complexion, the Coventry coroner, Linda Lee, concluded that the call handler should have inquired about the colour of his lips instead of his overall skin tone.

In her prevention of future deaths report, Ms Lee stated that the NHS Pathways question about a 'deathly colour' was not understood by Mr Barr's father. She emphasized the need for clearer prompts, such as asking if the lips were blue or grey, which were not posed.

Furthermore, the report noted that recommendations to amend the NHS Pathways wording were rejected by those responsible for its content.

The availability of ambulances was severely impacted by significant delays in hospital handovers, leading to a lack of available crews.

The coroner believes that had clearer wording been used and the correct information gathered, Roman would have been classified as Category 1, guaranteeing an ambulance response within approximately ten minutes, even during periods of high demand.

Mr Barr was working when he experienced the severe asthma attack on December 14, 2023, and was subsequently taken home by his father, Darren.

Despite using his inhaler, his condition did not improve, prompting the urgent call for an ambulance. However, his case was not initially assessed as critical, and the family was informed that an ambulance could take several hours.

During three separate 999 calls, Darren Barr attempted to describe his son's symptoms, but the misunderstanding surrounding 'deathly colour' persisted because he explained his son had a darker skin tone.

This led to his condition being perceived as less critical, despite his bluish lips and critically unwell state.

As Mr Barr's condition rapidly worsened, his family made the agonizing decision to drive him to the hospital themselves.

En route, Mr Barr suffered a cardiac arrest, and his mother performed CPR in the passenger footwell.

Tragically, the car was involved in a crash during the journey to the hospital, and Mr Barr could not be resuscitated. He passed away, and his mother sustained severe injuries in the accident.

The inquest concluded that Mr Barr died as a result of an asthma attack.

The findings highlighted that information indicating the need for an urgent ambulance response was not obtained, and due to the unavailability of an ambulance for several hours, his family transported him to the hospital.

The coroner stated that, on the balance of probabilities, earlier intervention by an emergency ambulance would have prevented his death.

Ms Lee also revealed that Mr Barr had been using his inhaler more frequently than recommended before his death, a clear indicator of deteriorating asthma control.

She recommended changes to asthma care guidelines to better identify patients at higher risk of severe attacks.

The coroner heard evidence that Mr Barr's increased reliance on his blue (salbutamol) inhaler, exceeding recommended usage, pointed to poor asthma control, a fact that neither he nor his family fully grasped.

Following his death, his GP practice undertook a review and implemented measures to improve the identification and monitoring of patients with high salbutamol use. These measures include maintaining a list of such patients, automatically scheduling reviews upon repeat inhaler requests, collaborating with community pharmacists, and adding alerts to patient records to facilitate timely assessments.

Despite a Drug Safety Update issued in April 2025, reminding clinicians of the risks associated with excessive salbutamol use, the evidence presented in this case suggests that the significance of overusing reliever inhalers may still not be fully recognized by patients or primary care providers.

Mr Barr's father, Darren, expressed his profound grief following the inquest, stating that Roman was his soulmate





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