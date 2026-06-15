The article discusses the correct disposal method for leftover cooking oil, which is not to be poured down the sink or placed in the food waste container. It also provides alternative uses for cooking oil and recycling alternatives.

For those who frequently cook at home, there's one specific kitchen by-product that can prove quite problematic if not managed correctly. Leftover cooking oil can be difficult to dispose of, particularly when you've accumulated a considerable quantity.

It's commonly known that it should never be poured down the sink under any conditions, as it can harden quickly and cause blockages that are costly to repair. You may think that placing it in the food waste container is the sensible answer. Yet, according to one waste collector on social media, this method is actually incorrect too.

The No1 Binman on TikTok, a self-proclaimed 'binfluencer', frequently shares helpful material for Britons to learn which items are suitable for disposal and which aren't. Most of his material addresses questions he's been sent, and he recently tackled the debate surrounding the correct disposal technique for leftover cooking oil, reports WalesOnline. How to correctly dispose of used cooking oi





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Proper Disposal of Used Cooking Oil: Expert Advice and Eco-Friendly AlternativesLearn the correct way to dispose of used cooking oil from a waste collector expert. Avoid common mistakes like pouring down the sink or using the food waste bin. Discover eco-friendly alternatives such as repurposing it for garden wood treatment or bird feeders.

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