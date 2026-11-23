Fiz Stape publicly accuses Ross of murdering Cassie Plummer after discovering a family photograph in his car, as Dame Maureen Lipman returns to Coronation Street as Evelyn Plummer to confront Ross.

Fiz Stape has publicly accused Ross of murdering Cassie Plummer in Coronation Street, after making a worrying discovery in his car. The dramatic turn comes as Dame Maureen Lipman returns to the show as Evelyn Plummer, set to film scenes in the coming weeks.

Ross had been a step ahead of Cassie throughout her attempts to expose him, manipulating events so that everyone believed Cassie was trying to ruin things for him and Tyrone Dobbs. Cassie lost the support of her entire family and, devastated, took a job as a cleaner on a cruise liner before saying her heartbreaking goodbyes. Ross found Cassie and offered her a lift to the station.

Also read Tyrone turns on Fiz as the solid Coronation Street couple heads for the rocks

She initially refused, but eventually got into the passenger side, which turned out to be a big mistake. In a chilling twist, Ross was later seen holding a personal family photograph of Tyrone and his children that Cassie had packed in her luggage. The only person who has sensed something is not quite right with Cassie's exit is Fiz. Even though Cassie's relationships broke down before she left, Fiz knows she would not just stop contacting Tyrone and Steve McDonald.

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Fiz Discovers Evidence In Ross Car

But because Fiz has no proof something bad has happened, no one is really listening to her. With Tyrone currently away on a course, Fiz was deeply uncomfortable that she was the only adult in the house with Ross in today's episode. After attending her Frescho interview, Fiz returned and realised she had left her purse in Ross's car. She popped out, but came back to the house in a state, having found the photograph.

Fiz then publicly accused Ross of murdering Cassie, convinced he is responsible for her disappearance. Fans have been fearing that Ross did something to Cassie, and the accusation has left the cobbles divided. A source confirmed that Dame Maureen Lipman is returning to the show in the next couple of weeks to begin filming for Evelyn's return. While she will be part of a light hearted community storyline, Evelyn will also be in the midst of high drama.

Fans have been waiting for news of Evelyn coming back to the family and finding out what is happening. An insider said she is a machine and will take no nonsense from Ross. He has been getting away with far too much and the storyline has needed an injection of downfall for him.

Evelyn Plummer Returns To Take Down Ross

Finally the tables might turn, with things set to step up in 2027. The gut feeling is that Evelyn can take down Ross, but there is also a danger of underestimating him and what he is capable of. Ross might be bringing misery to the cobbles, but Alan Halsall recently told us how much fun actor Ian is on set. He said: I love working with Ian!

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I was part of his screen test when he came in, and immediately I thought, Oh, he is a very chilled kind of guy. Because he is a big, imposing man, he does not need to overdo it to be menacing. He was very funny in the screen test, and that is exactly who we have had on set for months now.

We get on great, we laugh and joke, but then he can really turn it on, not by shouting, but just with a look because he is so imposing. He did one boxing scene with me where he really had me startled! He is brilliant and knows what he is doing. The public is a great barometer because they tell you straight away.

Alan Halsall Praises Ian Puleston

People say, You want to keep your eye on that daddy of yours, he is a baddun! As soon as you are buying a pint, they are like, Oh, I do not like your daddy, how can you not see that? That is encouraging, if people were saying he was alright, we would be in trouble! How will Evelyn respond when she rocks back home and sees how divided the clan is thanks to her dastardly former son-in-law?

Will Evelyn solve Cassie's disappearance? Viewers will have to wait to see how the drama unfolds.