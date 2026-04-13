Corrupt Prison Officer and Smuggling Gang Jailed After Drug Dealing Exposed in HMP Isis

A prison officer and members of a smuggling gang were sentenced after being caught on camera dealing drugs inside HMP Isis. The operation involved the trafficking of cannabis, mobile phones, and contraband into the prison.

Dramatic footage captured inside HMP Isis prison exposed a sophisticated drug smuggling operation, leading to the jailing of a corrupt prison officer and several members of an organized crime group. The conspiracy, which spanned five months from February to July 2024, involved the illicit transportation of cannabis, mobile phones, and USB sticks loaded with various forms of media, including TV series, games, and pornography. The operation was orchestrated by Olusegan Shobanjo, a serving prisoner at the time, who coordinated activities from within the prison walls. Jason Thompson, a 34-year-old prison officer, was the key insider, abusing his position to facilitate the smuggling by either personally carrying contraband through staff entrances or by allowing couriers to pass packages during social visits. Thompson earned between £400 and £600 per successful drop, highlighting the financial incentives driving the illicit activities. The Metropolitan Police provided video evidence showcasing the illegal exchange of packages within the prison premises, with one clip depicting Rama Wato, described as a trusted smuggler, passing an item to Shobanjo. The court heard evidence of at least 18 organized attempts, with phone records suggesting a total of 28 packages were either delivered or attempted.

The meticulous planning and execution of the smuggling operation involved multiple individuals and methods to evade detection. Thompson's involvement began with smuggling items through the officers' entrance in early February 2024. However, the operation faced setbacks, including failed attempts due to faulty packaging and increased security measures. The gang then increasingly relied on social visits, with couriers attempting to deliver packages. The prosecution revealed the key role played by Shobanjo, who was in charge of the conspiracy, directing the operation from inside the prison. He managed deliveries and expressed dissatisfaction when his associates failed to meet his standards. His brother, Adedayo Shobanjo, 28, and associate Andrew Opoku-Edusei, 28, were organizers on the outside, procuring the illicit goods and arranging payments. The operation came to a dramatic end on July 27 when courier Rama Wato was caught trying to conceal a package. Banking evidence pointed to over £50,000 passing through an account linked to the conspiracy, with numerous payments traced back to individuals connected to inmates at HMP Isis, many of them based in north London. A raid on Opoku-Edusei's home uncovered over 3kg of cannabis packaged for sale, cocaine, £8,400 in cash, scales and a quantity of ammunition.

The sentencing reflected the severity of the crimes, with Jason Thompson receiving a four-year and six-month prison sentence for his role. Rama Wato, described as a trusted smuggler, was also jailed for his participation. The investigation highlighted the vulnerability of correctional facilities to organized crime and the lengths to which individuals will go for financial gain. The case underscores the importance of stringent security measures and internal oversight to prevent corruption and the infiltration of contraband. The successful prosecution of the defendants sends a strong message that those who engage in such activities will be held accountable. The court heard of the network's breadth, with various figures on the outside and inside coordinating efforts. The scale of the illicit operation reveals the challenges faced by prison authorities in maintaining order and security within the prison system. The prosecution's case brought to light the devastating impact that smuggled goods, especially drugs and mobile phones, can have on incarcerated inmates and prison security as a whole. The evidence demonstrated the detrimental impact of illegal activities within correctional facilities, as the defendants conspired to profit from the vulnerabilities of the prison system. The sentencing serves as a stern warning against those who would abuse their positions of trust and attempt to compromise the integrity of the criminal justice system.





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