Corrupt Prison Officer and Smuggling Gang Jailed After Drug Dealing Caught on Camera Inside HMP Isis

A prison officer and members of a smuggling gang have been jailed after being caught on camera dealing drugs inside HMP Isis. The investigation revealed a sophisticated operation involving a corrupt prison officer, inmates, and external organizers who smuggled cannabis, phones and entertainment into the prison.

Dramatic footage captured inside HMP Isis prison reveals a sophisticated drug smuggling operation involving a corrupt prison officer and several inmates. Jason Thompson, a 34-year-old prison officer, exploited his position to facilitate the smuggling of cannabis, mobile phones, and USB sticks loaded with entertainment content into the prison. The operation, spanning from February to July 2024, earned Thompson between £400 and £600 per successful delivery.

The Metropolitan Police released video evidence, showcasing the illicit activities occurring openly within the prison walls. One clip depicts inmate Olusegan Shobanjo receiving a package from Rama Wato, a trusted smuggler who earned approximately £3,500 for his role and made repeated visits to the prison. The court heard evidence of at least 18 successful smuggling attempts, with phone records indicating a total of 28 packages delivered or attempted. The investigation unveiled two primary smuggling methods employed by the gang. Thompson would personally transport contraband through staff entrances, while couriers would attempt to pass packages during social visits. The criminal partnership between Thompson and Shobanjo, who entered custody in 2023, rapidly formed and became central to the conspiracy. The operation quickly escalated, with Thompson exploiting his access from early February. Despite initial setbacks, including a failed attempt due to the smell of cannabis and being caught off guard, the gang adapted and increasingly relied on visitor deliveries. On March 13th, prison staff intercepted a package of cannabis, leading to heightened scrutiny. Further deliveries occurred on various dates, including April 2, April 20, May 19, and May 30, with some attempts failing due to late arrivals or increased monitoring. The conspiracy culminated on July 27 when Wato was caught attempting to conceal a package, claiming it was a chocolate bar. Olusegan Shobanjo was identified as the central figure, orchestrating the operation from within the prison. He directed deliveries, expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of his associates, and even demanded money back after Thompson's arrest. His brother, Adedayo Shobanjo, 28, and associate Andrew Opoku-Edusei, 28, acted as external organizers, sourcing the drugs, phones, and USB sticks. Banking evidence revealed over £50,000 passing through an account linked to the conspiracy, with numerous payments traced back to individuals connected to prisoners at HMP Isis, many from North London. A raid on Opoku-Edusei's home uncovered over 3kg of cannabis packaged for sale, cocaine, £8,400 in cash, scales, and ammunition, including dozens of bullets. The court sentenced Thompson to four years and six months for his role, while other gang members also received jail terms, bringing a dramatic end to this illegal activity within the prison system





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Corrupt Prison Officer and Smuggling Gang Jailed After Drug Dealing Exposed in HMP IsisA prison officer and members of a smuggling gang were sentenced after being caught on camera dealing drugs inside HMP Isis. The operation involved the trafficking of cannabis, mobile phones, and contraband into the prison.

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