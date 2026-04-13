Corrupt Prison Officer and Smuggling Gang Jailed After Drug Dealing Caught on Camera

A prison officer and members of a smuggling gang are sentenced after being caught on camera dealing drugs and smuggling contraband into HMP Isis prison. The operation involved cannabis, mobile phones, USB sticks, and widespread corruption.

A smuggling ring that included a corrupt prison officer has been brought to justice after being caught on camera dealing drugs inside HMP Isis. Jason Thompson, a 34-year-old prison officer, exploited his position to facilitate the influx of contraband into the prison over a five-month period. Working with an organized crime group, Thompson smuggled cannabis, mobile phones, and hundreds of USB sticks loaded with TV series, games, and pornography, earning between £400 and £600 per drop.

The court heard evidence of a well-organized and extensive conspiracy, with the prosecution describing it as a significant operation involving at least 18 successful or attempted smuggling attempts between February and July 2024. Video footage from inside the prison, shared by the Metropolitan Police, provided visual evidence of the illicit activities. The footage captured members of the gang, including prisoner Olusegan Shobanjo and smuggler Rama Wato, exchanging what appeared to be small packages. Wato, described as a trusted and regular smuggler, earned around £3,500 for his role. The criminal enterprise relied on two primary methods: Thompson personally carrying items through staff entrances and couriers delivering packages during social visits. The operation was orchestrated by Olusegan Shobanjo from within the prison, organizing deliveries and managing the financial aspects of the operation. His brother, Adedayo Shobanjo, and associate Andrew Opoku-Edusei, organized the supply from outside the prison. The plot initiated in early February 2024 and quickly escalated. Thompson began by exploiting his access through the prison officers' entrance. Despite a failed attempt on February 10 due to poor packaging and another on February 14 where Thompson had to abandon the packages. The gang then increasingly relied on social visits, though some attempts were thwarted. Prison staff intercepted a package of cannabis on March 13. Over the following weeks and months, deliveries continued on multiple dates, some succeeding while others failed due to late couriers or increased monitoring. The conspiracy culminated on July 27 when Rama Wato was caught concealing a package in his mouth during a prison visit. The court heard that Olusegan Shobanjo was in charge of the operation, directing the activities from inside the prison and managing the finances. Evidence revealed over £50,000 passed through an account linked to the conspiracy, with numerous payments traced back to individuals connected to prisoners at HMP Isis. Police raided Opoku-Edusei's home and discovered over 3kg of cannabis packaged for sale, cocaine, £8,400 in cash, scales, and a quantity of ammunition. The arrests and subsequent court proceedings brought an end to a sophisticated operation that involved corruption, drug trafficking, and the exploitation of the prison system. The sentencing reflects the severity of the crimes and sends a strong message about the consequences of such activities. Jason Thompson was sentenced to four years and six months for his role. Olusegan Shobanjo, who orchestrated the operation, along with other key players, were also handed jail terms. The case highlights the importance of internal security within prisons and the need to prevent the flow of contraband which contributes to unsafe conditions. The sentences imposed underscore the seriousness of the offenses and serve as a deterrent to others who might consider similar criminal activities. The successful prosecution of the smuggling ring is a testament to the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts in uncovering and dismantling criminal organizations operating within the prison system. The detailed investigation, use of surveillance footage, and gathering of financial evidence played a crucial role in the conviction of the individuals involved. This case serves as a warning about the vulnerability of prisons to external criminal influences and underscores the necessity of continuous vigilance and robust security measures to safeguard against illegal activities. The case also brings into sharp focus the wider implications of corruption within correctional facilities, emphasizing the need for comprehensive oversight and stringent accountability measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The extensive amount of contraband, including drugs, phones and other electronics smuggled into the prison, has implications for prisoner rehabilitation, safety and overall prison function





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Prison Smuggling Drugs Corruption HMP Isis

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Corrupt Prison Officer and Smuggling Gang Jailed After Drug Dealing Exposed in HMP IsisA prison officer and members of a smuggling gang were sentenced after being caught on camera dealing drugs inside HMP Isis. The operation involved the trafficking of cannabis, mobile phones, and contraband into the prison.

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Corrupt Prison Officer and Smuggling Gang Jailed After Drug Dealing Caught on Camera Inside HMP IsisA prison officer and members of a smuggling gang have been jailed after being caught on camera dealing drugs inside HMP Isis. The investigation revealed a sophisticated operation involving a corrupt prison officer, inmates, and external organizers who smuggled cannabis, phones and entertainment into the prison.

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