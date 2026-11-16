Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers at Ex-Military Camps Matches Hotel Prices

Ministers confirm housing costs at Wethersfield and Crowborough camps are nearly identical to previous hotel rates, sparking opposition criticism over budget and safety.

Home Office minister Anna Turley has confirmed that housing asylum seekers at former military sites in Essex and Sussex is costing taxpayers nearly as much as previous hotel arrangements. The revelation followed a written parliamentary question from Conservative MP Andrew Snowden regarding the nightly expenses incurred by the government for accommodation and associated security costs.

Comparing Nightly Accommodation Expenses

Anna Turley disclosed that the estimated cost to house migrants at the ex-military base in Wethersfield, Essex, stands at £135 per night. Similarly, the projected cost for the ex-Ministry of Defence camp in Crowborough, East Sussex, is approximately £138 per night. These figures include policing costs met by the Home Office department.

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Until the summer of this year, the average cost of housing migrants in hotels was £144 per person. Although that figure has since risen to nearly £200 per person, ministers attribute this increase to the need to pay for empty rooms as the number of used hotels has been scaled down from more than 400 before the 2024 election to less than 160 currently.

Surging Transport and Operational Budgets

Beyond accommodation, the government is facing significantly higher transportation costs driven by Labour's policy of dispersing migrants to former military sites. Recent data indicates that spending on taxis and bus shuttle services for asylum seekers has soared to an average of almost £80,000 a day last year.

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Home Office data obtained by the newspaper shows that in the financial year 2025-26, excluding March, £25.9million was spent on private hire transport. The previous year, 2024-25, saw £26.4million splurged, representing a thirty percent jump from the £20.1million spent in 2023-24. In 2022-23, the expenditure was £18.6million.

These rising costs have intensified scrutiny on the government's strategy, with critics arguing that the logistical complexity of moving individuals to remote military locations is inflating the overall budget beyond initial projections.

Political Opposition and Safety Concerns

Anger has grown over the government's decision to approve planning permission for another former military base, MoD Bicester, near the village of Piddington in Oxfordshire. Liberal Democrat MP Calum Miller accused the government of being hell-bent on opening the center despite significant structural and sewage issues, warning it could cost £1billion to renovate.

Tory MP Joy Morrissey, the shadow minister for women, criticized the decision, stating that ministers made a choice to put women and girls in Piddington at risk from crimes committed by illegal migrant men. She argued that the consequences of this decision would be long-lasting and harmful to local communities.

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Tory MP Greg Smith also blasted the government for ignoring 3,177 representations in a consultation opposing the MoD Bicester plans, with only one supporting the development. He argued that the government appeared to have gone with the single positive response against overwhelming opposition.

Debate Over Policy Alternatives and Future Steps

Former Tory Home Secretary Dame Priti Patel argued that it was a mistake for Labour to scrap the Rwanda deportation scheme after winning the 2024 general election. She suggested that sites like Bicester and Wethersfield would not be necessary had the Rwanda plan been maintained, noting that five EU countries are now adopting similar deportation strategies.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice stated that the public would be appalled by costs potentially reaching £1billion, asking why the government did not make the facilities proper detention centers behind wire. Tory MP Sir Ashley Fox added that five EU countries are creating migrant deportation centers in Rwanda using facilities paid for by British taxpayers and abandoned by Labour.

Anna Turley defended the government's approach, accusing the Conservatives of showing brass neck and insisting that Labour is getting a grip on the chaos left behind. She maintained that opening former military barracks is in the national interest and represents the best way to end the costly and wholly unsustainable use of hotels to house asylum seekers.