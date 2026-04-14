Cost of Living Crisis Fuels 'Great Gen Z Exodus' from the UK

A new report reveals that record numbers of young Britons are leaving the UK, driven primarily by the rising cost of living and the perceived inadequacy of wages. The under-35s are increasingly seeking opportunities abroad, with Asia becoming a popular destination. Simultaneously, Gen Z is redefining work norms, favouring remote work and a better work-life balance. This combination is reshaping migration and the UK's workforce.

A new report reveals a significant shift in migration patterns, with record numbers of young Britons, particularly those under 35, leaving the UK. The primary driver behind this 'great Gen Z exodus' is the escalating cost of living and the perceived inadequacy of UK wages to meet these expenses.

The report, based on data from 4,000 Gen Z and young millennial adults aged 18-34, highlights a dramatic rise in emigration among those in their twenties, while emigration in their early thirties has declined. This indicates a growing trend of Britons choosing to leave the country earlier in life than previous generations.

This trend appears to be fueled by a confluence of economic pressures and a desire for improved quality of life, as these young adults seek opportunities elsewhere. The destination of choice for many under-35 expats is Asia, attracted by lower living costs and strong demand for English speakers in various professions, including teaching.

About 195,000 Britons under the age of 35 left the UK in the past year, representing 76 percent of all British emigrants. The loss of young professionals during their most economically productive years raises concerns about the future of the UK's workforce and its economic competitiveness.

The report also highlights the changing attitudes of Gen Z towards work and life. The financial pressures faced by this generation, combined with different priorities regarding work-life balance and work environments, are contributing to this migration trend. This shift in migration patterns is further supported by other research, illustrating a broader societal change.

The report indicates a growing trend of Britons deciding to leave the country earlier than ever before. Almost half of the young adults surveyed also said Asia was their preferred relocation destination, as they looked to improve their 'quality of life' while facing tough economic realities in the UK. Asia has lower living costs and a strong demand for English speakers in many professions, including teaching.

More than three quarters of people quitting the UK are under the age of 35, according to a new report. The destination of choice for the under-35 expat seems to be Asia - where the cost of living is low and the demand for English speakers in professional jobs is strong.

This is supported by findings from the British Council, who found that 72 percent of UK adults aged 18-30 said they would consider living and working abroad, while 63 percent believe their standard of living is worse than that of their parents' generation. The findings underscore the economic challenges facing young Britons and the search for better opportunities elsewhere.

The survey highlighted that a significant number of individuals are facing constant financial pressure living in the UK, with their wages not reflecting the actual cost of living. This is one of the main drivers behind this migration trend. Furthermore, this report is reinforced by findings from other studies that reveal evolving attitudes towards work among Gen Z.

Research indicates that many young people starting work are expressing a preference for remote work environments, citing anxieties about office interactions and a desire for work-life balance. Studies have found that almost 70 percent of Gen Z individuals entering the workforce do not want to go into the office.

The biggest anxiety, shared by 42 percent of those entering the workplace, was having to interact with new people. This generation seems to prioritize flexibility and a less formal work setting. Meanwhile, a survey in March of 2,000 UK office workers by Ecotone found that almost half of Gen Z thought workers should get a monthly paid day off work to reconnect with nature.

These 'Green days' reflect a desire for greater integration with nature and a preference for experiences over traditional office work. The shift in attitudes among Gen Z towards work and their priorities around well-being further compounds the factors driving the migration trend.

The combination of economic pressures, the search for better opportunities and new attitudes towards work, is reshaping the landscape of migration and labour in the UK. The loss of young professionals during their most economically productive years raises concerns about the future of the UK's workforce and its economic competitiveness.

This is a very interesting situation and should be watched by the economic authorities in the UK.





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