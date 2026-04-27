Costa Blanca Emerges as a Popular Alternative to Egypt Amidst Middle East Conflict

With concerns rising over travel to Egypt due to the ongoing conflict, Spain's Costa Blanca is seeing a surge in interest, offering similar attractions and a significantly shorter flight time for UK holidaymakers.

Egypt has long been a favoured holiday destination for British travellers, renowned for its Red Sea resorts, beautiful beaches, and family-friendly attractions. However, the current instability in the Middle East has understandably led to some apprehension about travelling to the country this year.

As a result, many are seeking alternative destinations, and Spain’s Costa Blanca is emerging as a compelling option. Search interest in Costa Blanca has surged by 28 percent year-on-year, while searches for Egypt have decreased by 12 percent, indicating a significant shift in traveller preferences.

First Choice’s managing director, Kevin Nelson, highlights that Costa Blanca delivers the same ‘extraordinary moments’ as Egypt, boasting unique landscapes and natural beauty within a convenient two-hour flight from the UK. The Costa Blanca region, easily accessible via Alicante airport with flights taking approximately two hours and forty minutes from London, offers a memorable holiday experience without the long travel times. Remarkably affordable flights are available, with Skyscanner listing one-way tickets for as little as £13 on May 9th.

The region’s natural wonders include Laguna Salada de Torrevieja, a stunning pink lake – one of the few naturally pink lakes in Europe. This unique phenomenon is caused by halobacteria and Dunaliella salina, organisms that release a pink pigment into the water. The lake is also a haven for flamingos, drawing comparisons to the vibrant salt lakes of Egypt’s Siwa Oasis.

Beyond the pink lake, Costa Blanca offers diverse attractions, including Elche’s UNESCO-listed palm grove, home to over 200,000 trees and possessing a distinctly North African ambiance, evidenced by its impressive 4.6 out of 5 rating based on over 17,000 Google reviews. Furthermore, the car-free Tabarca Island, with its thriving marine reserve, provides a pristine environment for snorkelling and exploring underwater life, mirroring the experience of diving in the Red Sea.

Costa Blanca’s appeal extends beyond its natural beauty to its culinary scene. The region’s signature dish, ‘caldero’ – a rich fish stew made with fresh local seafood and rice – is a must-try for food enthusiasts. Dining in the area is reasonably priced, with a three-course meal for two costing around €50 (£43), and a pint of local beer available for €3 (£2.60). Accommodation is also affordable, with hotels available from as little as £36 per night.

Currently, the UK Foreign Office advises against all travel to certain parts of Egypt and advises against all but essential travel to other areas. For those seeking a longer-haul alternative to Egypt, Australia’s Coral Coast presents another option, with its white sand beaches and untouched reefs. While lacking Egypt’s pyramids, Australia offers vast desert landscapes for exploration. Direct flights from London to Perth with Qantas take 16 hours and 40 minutes, with connecting domestic flights available to other Australian destinations.

This shift in travel interest reflects a growing desire for safe and accessible holiday experiences, with Costa Blanca emerging as a strong contender for those reconsidering their plans to visit Egypt





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