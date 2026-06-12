Costa Coffee Faces Customer Calls for Dairy-Free Milk Options in Iced Drink Promotion

Costa Coffee's June promotion offering £2 iced drinks from Costa Express machines has sparked customer requests for dairy-free milk alternatives, particularly oat milk, which are currently unavailable in the machines despite being offered in stores. The company has acknowledged the feedback and said it will be considered for future updates.

Customers have begged Costa Coffee to change one thing after they revealed their new iced coffee promotion. Throughout the month of June, coffee lovers can bag themselves any regular iced drink for £2 from participating Costa Express machines.

But after Costa Coffee publicised their offer on social media, customers have asked the company to make one key change. While lots of users were excited about the iced drink promotion, many asked about alternative milk options, especially oat milk, being available in these machines. At present UK Costa Coffee typically offer soya, oat and coconut as alternatives to cow's milk in store but they have confirmed these are not yet available from Costa Express machines.

This has left some customers disheartened about the new promotion as without dairy-free options, they have said they won't be able to buy or enjoy one of the £2 iced drinks. After posting about the June promotion on Facebook, users were quick to comment about the lack of dairy-free and milk alternative options in the Costa Express machines. One customer said: "As soon as we can choose oat milk, this will be perfect.

" Another added: "Dairy-free please then I'd buy all the time. " A third commented: "Oat milk in these machines would be brilliant. " A fourth customer asked: "Do you think you will ever consider a dairy-free milk option too in your machines? " Costa Coffee commented on the post and apologised for any inconvenience caused and promised to pass the feedback onto their team.

Costa Coffee said: "Unfortunately, we don't offer this at the moment. We do apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. If you have any other questions or need further assistance, please let us know and we will be happy to help.

" In another comment, Costa Coffee said: "Thank you for your suggestion. While it is not possible right now, we will share your feedback with the team for future consideration.

" The £2 iced drink promotion period runs from June 1 until June 30 at all participating Costa Express machines. This price excludes syrups and if customers opt to add one to their regular-sized iced drink it will cost £2.40 during the promotion period. Costa Club free drinks rewards cannot be redeemed on Costa Express machines or against this offer, but they will still receive a bean for each drink that they purchase





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Costa Coffee Iced Coffee Promotion Dairy-Free Milk Oat Milk Costa Express Machines Customer Feedback

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